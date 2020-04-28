Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 PPE kits to her family hospital | Bollywood Life

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The hospital was founded in 2001 in the memory of Mangeshkar’s father, renowned Marathi theatre actor and musician Deenanath Mangeshkar. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter and said she was humbled by Khanna’s gesture. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan shares rare childhood picture of music legends Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

“Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The Mangeshkar family, along with the entire family of the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, are thankful to him,” the 90-year-old singer wrote on Monday. Responding to her Tweet, Khanna said, “Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all. Heart. Life. All for you.” India is currently under lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 29,000 people and claimed 934 lives. Also Read – Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar, calls it priceless

