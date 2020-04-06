Late-night hosts unite for Covid-19 relief concert

The event, titled “One World: Together At Home,” is set for April 18 and will be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Scheduled performers include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban.

Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also take part.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed toward the World Health Organization’s efforts to equip frontline healthcare workers with protective equipment and to various charities providing food and shelter to those in need, according to organizers.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Global Citzen CEO Hugh Evan said in a statement.