Latest Question for Supreme Court: How to Rule on a Crowded Docket During a Pandemic

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court, never the most transparent of institutions, has all but vanished.

It still issues decisions, like the one on Monday that refused to extend absentee voting in Tuesday’s elections in Wisconsin. But the justices have stopped doing the most public part of their job, hearing arguments, and the courthouse is closed to the public. The last 20 arguments of the term, which had been scheduled for March and April, have been postponed indefinitely.

That has left major cases in limbo, notably ones on subpoenas from prosecutors and Congress for President Trump’s financial records, which had been scheduled to be heard on March 31. Those cases were going to be a test of the independence of the court even before the coronavirus crisis complicated matters.

While the president’s free-form coronavirus briefings make him a constant presence in the nation’s consciousness, the court led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has in important ways receded from view. Very little is known about how the justices are conducting their work in the midst of the pandemic or how they plan to proceed.

This presents the chief justice with a fresh set of challenges in what has already been a difficult year, and it is only April. He has said that he and his colleagues “don’t work as Democrats or Republicans,” but demonstrating that has required him to engage in a balancing act.