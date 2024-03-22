Latin America B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024, Featuring Amazon, Apple, Dafiti, Falabella, Magalu, Mercado, Libre, Nike, PayU, Pix, Ripley and Shopee

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Latin America B2C E-Commerce Market 2024″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Latin American B2C E-Commerce market is poised for significant growth, projected to surpass EUR 800 billion by 2026.

Latin America leads the global scene in online shopping activity

The region stands out with more than half of the users making frequent purchases, marking a robust CAGR of over 9% in the global B2C E-Commerce market. Moreover, nearly 80% of social media users in the region are active purchasers, indicating a strong inclination towards digital commerce and the pivotal role of social platforms in driving consumer engagement and sales.

Brazil’s B2C E-Commerce market is expected to experience substantial growth by 2026

Brazil will surpass EUR 400 billion with a projected CAGR of +17% by 2026. The popular online payment method, Pix, is anticipated to constitute nearly half of Brazil’s online transactions by that time. Meanwhile, Mexico’s B2C E-Commerce market is forecasted to exceed EUR 160 billion with a remarkable CAGR by 2026. Additionally, Latin America’s integration into the global digital market is evident, with cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales projected to reach over EUR 130 billion by 2026.

As Latin America embraces the digital commerce landscape, there arise lucrative opportunities for businesses to capitalize on this booming market. Understanding consumer preferences and fostering trust are essential elements for achieving sustained success in the dynamic B2C E-Commerce ecosystem of the region.

Key Questions Answered:

In Latin America , what percentage of social media users actively make purchase?

, what percentage of social media users actively make purchase? How much are cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales in Latin America expected to reach by 2026?

expected to reach by 2026? What is the projected value of Brazil’s B2C E-Commerce market by 2026?

B2C E-Commerce market by 2026? Which online payment method is expected to dominate Brazil’s online transactions by 2026?

online transactions by 2026? How does Latin America compare to other regions in terms of the frequency of online shopping among its users?

Company Coverage:

Amazon

Apple

Dafiti

Falabella

Magalu

Mercado Libre

Nike

PayU

Pix

Ripley

Shopee

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021-2026f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2026f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2027f*

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2023f* & 2025f

Breakdown of Payment Method Types Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2023e

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchase From B2C E-Commerce Platforms at Least Several Times a Month, by Region, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2023

Share of Social Media Users Who Purchase From Social Media Platforms at Least Several Times a Month, by Region, in % of Social Media Users, November 2023

Trust in Different Shopping Platforms, by Region, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2023

Trust in Different Social Media Back-End Processes, by Region, in % of E-Sellers, November 2023

Number of New Shoppers, incl. “Online”, by Region, in millions, 2030f

4. Latin America

4.1. Regional

B2C E-Commerce Market Trends, March 2024

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, is USD billion, 2020-2026f

Retail E-Commerce vs Non-E-Commerce Sales Growth, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2020-2027f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Volume, by Sector, in %, 2023e

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales, is USD billion, 2020-2026f

Share of Cross-Border Making Up Total B2C E-Commerce Volume, in %, 2023e & 2026f

Domestic B2C E-Commerce Volume, is USD billion, 2022-2026f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2023e

Number of New Shoppers, incl. “Online”, by Country, in millions, 2030f

Most Important Factors When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2023e

Share of Respondents Who Have Purchased a Product Via Social Media Site, in %, 2023e

Share of Social Media Shoppers Who Purchased Directly On the Social Media Site, in %, 2023e

Share of Social Media Shoppers Who Purchased Via Social Media Through a Link Leading to Brand’s Website, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of Top B2C E-Commerce Sites, by Type, in % of Online Shoppers, 2023e

B2C E-Commerce Player Overview, March 2024

Top B2C E-Commerce Websites in Selected Countries, by Visits in millions, Bounce Rate in %, Pages Per Visit, and Average Visit Duration, February 2024

4.2. Brazil

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Made Online Purchases, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2022

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Method, in %, 2023e & 2026f

Breakdown of Most Recent Cross-Border Purchase Origin, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2022

4.3. Mexico

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Made Online Purchases, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Most Recent Cross-Border Purchase Origin, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2022

4.4. Colombia

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Made Online Purchases, in %, 2023

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2022

4.5. Peru

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Made Online Purchases, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2022

4.6. Chile

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Made Online Purchases, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Most Recent Cross-Border Purchase Origin, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2022

4.7. Argentina

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Made Online Purchases, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Most Recent Cross-Border Purchase Origin, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2022

