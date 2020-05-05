Latino stars head up Cinco de Mayo event for coronavirus relief

The “Altisimo Live!” benefit concert and festival is aiming to raise $3 million, $5 at a time, for the Farmworkers’ COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund which was created by Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy.

Actress and activist Eva Longoria is set to co-host the event along with reggaeton star J Balvin, actress Kate Del Castillo, actress Rosario Dawson, and singer Alejandro Sanz.

Longoria announced her participation on her verified Instagram account, writing “2.5 million #PhenomenalFarmworkers in the US are keeping our nation fed during the COVID-19 crisis, and yet they often earn poverty wages, work under substandard conditions, and face numerous health issues.”

“It’s time we all take action,” she wrote. “Join #AltisimoLive this #CincoDeMayo for the biggest music and culture livestream festival benefitting the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund, and together let’s make a difference by donating #CincoOnCinco.”