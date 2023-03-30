Latino Talent Takes Over Los Angeles: Uplive Presents Izzy and Legend Meet & Greet

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uplive, Asia Innovations Group(ASIG)’s flagship live social platform, is proud to present the Izzy & Legend Meet & Greet on April 2, 2023, at the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel. Through this event, fans will have the opportunity to meet Izzy and Legend in person and see firsthand how hard work and dedication, coupled with creativity, can lead to great success. This event is part of ASIG’s ESG efforts to support diversity and inclusion in entertainment, inspiring underrepresented groups, including Latinos and minorities, to pursue their dreams.

The Meet and Greet event will include a general session and a VIP After Party. During the general session, fans will have the opportunity to meet and take a picture with Izzy and Legend for free when they download Uplive. Fans attending the VIP After Party will enjoy a unique experience where they can mingle with Izzy, Legend, and other special guests, as well as live performances by Izzy and Legend.

Izzy, whose passion for writing lyrics has led him to grow a substantial following on social media, has over 1.4 million followers on TikTok and 97.5k followers on Instagram. Legend, known for his hilarious comedy videos, has amassed over 18.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Both artists have made a significant impact on the Latino community and will be recognized at an awards ceremony following the Meet and Greet.

The event is sponsored by ASIG’s Uplive, one of the leading live social platforms with a user base of over 400 million across 150 regions. Uplive’s commitment to fostering human connection through innovative technology has made it a top global live-streaming app. Its success is evident in its ranking among the top consumer spend apps in APAC and being one of the fastest-growing live social platforms globally. Uplive’s sponsorship of events like this is part of its commitment to ESG initiatives and making a positive impact on the world. Uplive’s ESG values: Advance, Impact, and Guard, demonstrate its dedication to empowering users from all walks of life across the world. Through its focus on ESG initiatives, Uplive is not only creating a successful business model but also contributing to a better future for all.

“We are proud to support talented Latino artists like Izzy and Legend through events like this Meet and Greet. It aligns with our commitment to ESG and our belief in the power of diversity to inspire people from all backgrounds to succeed in the entertainment industry.” said Christine Xu, the CEO of ASIG North America.

The event will be free to attend for the general Meet and Greet and tickets for the VIP After Party with live performances will be available for purchase. Tickets can be obtained through Eventbrite ( https://bit.ly/3JwCDKn ) or by visiting https://www.uplivex.com/meetandgreet

For press and media inquiries as well as sponsorship opportunities, please email Mary.Zou@asiainnovations.com

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group Limited (Asia Innovations) is a leading live social company with 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. Asia Innovations has an integrated portfolio of social, gaming and e-commerce platforms designed to foster meaningful human connection. Asia Innovations operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company’s cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users around the world. As champions for creativity, opportunity and inclusivity for all, Asia Innovations leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators, catalyze social impact, and safeguard a positive online environment. For more information, please visit https://www.asiainnovations.com.

SOURCE Asia Innovations Group