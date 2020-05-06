Latrell Mitchell: South Sydney Rabbitohs star buys Taree-district retreat

Latrell Mitchell has bought in the Taree district. Pics Adam Head

Latrell Mitchell, fined last week for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules, spent $600,000 to buy his Taree-district retreat, with the paperwork revealing equity in his Sydney home was used to help fund the recent purchase.

His 222ha cattle farm at Caffreys Flat, with a ramshackle three-bedroom stone and timber home, was secured in February.

The Westpac documentation shows the purchase by the 22-year-old, South Sydney Rabbitohs recruit coincided with a second mortgage taken on his home in Chifley.

The property cost $600,000.

There is a horse yard with a two-bay stable.

Mitchell had bought his first home in southeast Sydney for $1.45 million in 2018 shortly after the first of his two Sydney Roosters premiership wins. The PRDnationwide agent Corrinne Olsen said at the time she had ­secured “an outstanding price”.

The Taree-born Mitchell made headlines after images emerged of him enjoying a weekend with mates on the farm and a remote beach, some 200km away.

They were pictured drinking, firing shotguns, riding motorbikes and generally enjoying what he later described as a cultural weekend with close friends and family.

Mitchell is said to have spent much of the past few weeks training in isolation and working on his second property.

Mitchell signed with the Bunnies in January. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The farm, with frontage to the Nowendoc River, was listed last October at $750,000 through Lauders Real Estate Wingham.

About 80 per cent of the land is cleared, fenced into 16 paddocks with 13 dams. The land has a capacity to carry 90 head of ­cattle. There is a horse yard with a two-bay stable.

Mitchell is understood to have secured advice on the acquisition through accountants Lincoln Partners.

He signed on to Wayne Bennett’s Bunnies for two years in January, set to earn around $600,000 for the pre-COVID 2020 on top of the $117,000 paid by the Roosters since November