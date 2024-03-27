Laugh Factory Plans to Acquire TikTok with a Mission to Transform it into a Global Beacon of Joy and Unity

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world-famous Laugh Factory is preparing to lead a group of elite investors aiming to seize an unprecedented opportunity made possible by a potential U.S. mandate for TikTok to be sold to an American firm.

“For nearly 45 years our mission has been to spread laughter and humor across the globe,” said Laugh Factory Founder/CEO Jamie Masada. “Today we are taking that mission to the next level by setting our sights on acquiring TikTok, with the aim of making it the premier social site for laughter and positivity worldwide. The competition for this acquisition may be intense, but the Laugh Factory brings something unique and priceless to the table—the power of laughter and lifelong commitment to transform TikTok into a force for good.”

The initiative comes at a critical juncture, following a bipartisan bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, indicating a potential mandate for TikTok’s sale by its parent company, ByteDance. With the Senate expected to act, the urgency for a U.S.-based entity to steward TikTok has intensified.

David Fuhrer, President of the Laugh Factory, is assembling a team of top investment and digital media experts to ensure TikTok not only prevails but flourishes under new ownership. “Our vision transcends mere acquisition. We aim to cultivate a vibrant, global community where positivity and humor are paramount. TikTok holds boundless potential; what it needs is leadership committed to redirecting its course towards a future filled with hope and laughter,” said Fuhrer.

“Join us in this groundbreaking, potentially worldwide-changing journey,” said Masada. “Together we can turn TikTok into a source of joy and inspiration for millions around the world. The time is now…let history make the world laugh with TikTok.”

Founded in 1979, the iconic Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter by developing new comedic talent. Laugh Factory also fosters hope with its Comedy Camp for underprivileged youth, its free holiday feasts and other philanthropic efforts, and by fighting for freedom of speech, social justice and other worthy causes.

Although new to the Laugh Factory, David Fuhrer’s life mission has been to spread joy, inventing and manufacturing billions of dollars of toys during his illustrious career.

