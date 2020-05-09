Launceston Airport’s leadership vacuum to be filled

news, local-news,

Launceston Airport’s owners have committed to reinstating a local senior leadership position, after the general manager was made redundant last month. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Australian Pacific Airports Corporation, which also owns Melbourne Airport, embarked on a restructure of the Launceston Airport business by making the general manager Paul Hodgen redundant. Mr Hodgen, a well-liked and respected member of the community, had been in the role for seven years. IN OTHER NEWS: His forced departure came as Australia’s aviation industry continued to be wracked by uncertainty, with both international and interstate travel down significantly and the nation’s secondary carrier Virgin Australia entering voluntary administration. The state Labor Opposition raised concerns about the move, seeking a commitment from APAC that the vacuum in senior leadership at the airport would not be permanent. Deputy Labor leader Michelle O’Byrne wrote to APAC chief executive Lyle Strambi in late April, asking for clarity on the future of Launceston Airport. On Friday, Ms O’Byrne spoke with Jai McDermott, head of corporate affairs at Melbourne Airport, about what Launceston Airport’s leadership would look like in the wake of COVID-19. Ms O’Byrne said she was encouraged by the positive tone of the conversation. “[APAC has] committed that there will be senior management [at the airport],” she said. “When the senior management person comes on, whatever that role will be called, if they don’t engage at the same level [as Mr Hodgen did], then they’re very happy for us to raise that to ensure that it does take place. “Launceston has always been seen as a genuine partner and is seen as an important part of [APAC’s] stable. “We wanted to ensure that there was no diminution of how Launceston was viewed through this process, and have sought and received guarantees that they fully understand how important Launceston Airport is, not just to APAC but to us as a regional economy as we transition out of COVID.” Mr McDermott said Launceston Airport remained an important part of APAC’s business. “We have a talented and committed team on the ground and we will be working hard with the Tasmanian government and tourism industry to bounce back from the COVID challenge,” he said. “Future decisions on the senior leadership of Launceston with a view to the development of a strong collaborative team will be made in a timely manner, and we remain deeply committed to Launceston and Tasmania.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

