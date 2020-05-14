Launceston CBD site’s extreme makeover given tick of approval

news, local-news

Up to 470 jobs are expected to be created after City of Launceston councillors approved construction of a landmark CBD hotel complex estimated to be worth between $70 million and $80 million.

Set to be built on the old Alfred Harrap and Sons warehouse site on the corner of Tamar and Cimitiere Street, a 12-storey 43-metre high five-star hotel with 230 rooms will be the centrepiece of the complex. The Clarion Hotel on the corner of William and Tamar Streets is set to be transformed into a 55-room boutique hotel and a laneway and plaza will connect the two hotels. A spokesman for the developer, Global Premium Hotels, welcomed the council’s decision and said about 170 jobs would be created during construction and a further 300 when the hotel opened. “This will be a hotel that not only all of Launceston, but all of Tasmania, can be proud of,” the spokesman said. “It comes at a time when some economic good news is needed. We think this is the sort of good news that Tasmania has been waiting for.”

