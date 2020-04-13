Launceston Grammar boarders hatch chickens

news, local-news,

Launceston Grammar School boarders are welcoming chicks this Easter whilst they self isolate on the school’s senior campus. About 50 students and five staff families are keeping a watchful eye on their newly arrived chicks and an incubator full of eggs that are set to hatch over the holiday period. Principal Richard Ford said the school’s ovals, gymnasium and mountain bike track made self isolation relatively easy on campus. “Nevertheless, the boarding staff are also conscious that this is an extraordinary Easter and so we have brought forward our plans to start a boarding house community garden,” he said. “Every garden needs some chickens and what better time to welcome our new chicks than at Easter, a time focused on renewal and hope.” The community garden will provide all boarders with a dedicated space to grow their own produce. Head of the school’s boarding Victoria Small said the community garden was specifically for boarders. “We have noticed how much our boarders enjoy any opportunity to help with our agriculture plot which has a specific curriculum focus for our agriculture programme,” she said. “As a food studies teacher, I am particularly excited to then help our students take their produce from their plot to the plate.” IN OTHER NEWS: The fertilised chicken eggs were given to the boarding house by a boarding student’s family. The baby chicks and incubator are inside the boarding house where students are checking on them regularly. As they hatch and grow, the chicks will move outside into the garden. Student Julia Tran said it was the first time she had cared for chickens. “[Boarding] has opened up many new opportunities with not only my studies but with other activities as well. “At Grammar I have gone on my first camp and now I am learning to look after chickens which has been very exciting.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/7ee0d263-6497-4d38-8b70-f8d5b7f042f9.jpg/r0_366_3826_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg