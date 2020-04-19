Launceston Library’s virtual literacy programs are a hit

news, local-news,

Launceston Library's virtual story time and rock and rhyme has proved a hit online as parents of preschoolers look to continue their literacy programs online. One of the library's rock and rhyme videos posted on April 2 has more than 4700 views and all of the other videos have been viewed hundreds of times. The Launceston Library posts a story time video on Wednesdays at 10.30am and a rock and rhyme video on Thursdays at 10.30am. Launceston Library children's team member Alice Imlach said they had gotten lovely feedback from families and she hoped it was reaching ones who may not have been to a program before. "It's lovely, some people have posted pictures of their children doing the actions and joining in at home which is really lovely and it's lovely for us as well to see to know that we are reaching out into the community," she said. "They're seeing the faces of staff that are familiar to them and we're also making sure we do those recordings in the library and in the children's space that they're used to as well so it's the familiarity. "There's a lot of children out there who do respond well to routine and repetition at that toddler age and I think it's really important to keep that sense of normalcy, I guess, happening during this time which is obviously quite challenging for a lot of people." The library is preparing special activities for Anzac Day and for National Simultaneous Reading Day as well. IN OTHER NEWS: Launceston Library's Deloraine literacy co-ordinator Anne-Marie Loader is also offering a live virtual story time for her families in the Meander Valley on occasion. She posts to Meander Valley region Facebook groups if she is going live that Monday at about 10am. She said she does a combination of sharing the Launceston Library ones and her own. "For me it was asking how can I support my story time families and provide them with the service they love," she said. "Because Meander Valley is such as small tight knit community and we all know each other I just sent out some messages and said I'm going to have a go at a virtual story time. "My hope is by taking these into the virtual space is that people who may be a little bit daunted about coming into a library will see that it's lots and lots of fun and their children love it. "It's never too early to start singing or reading to a child." Ms Loader said a parent sent her a heart warming message after one of her virtual story times. "It said 'everything has stopped for my child but today she had something that was magical and that she loves and looks forward to and you provided that'," she said. "[Another] sent me photos of her children doing the actions in their lounge room which was really, really special."

