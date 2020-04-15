Launceston Skyway hits council road block

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Despite the Launceston Skyway’s proposed project in the Cataract Gorge being in development for about three years the project may be rejected by the Launceston City Council. The $20 million privately-funded project includes the operation of more than 20 gondolas, with seating space for eight people, on a triangular-shaped return route. The council will make a decision at its Thursday meeting on the development’s application but it has been recommended that the council does not support the proposed project. The recommendation to not support the project is based on its evaluation against nine assessment points. IN OTHER NEWS: The maximum possible score for an unsolicited proposal assessed against the criteria was 680. The average score, out of 11 councillors assessment, was 170 out of 680 or 25 per cent. The assessment criteria at a March workshop asked elected members how well does the proposed development: The council’s infrastructure and assets network manager Shane Eberhardt said if a proposal achieved 69 per cent or less the council was under no obligation to advance the project. “The proponents have not provided the economic study to the council but are suggesting an annual contribution of around $300,000 under similar licence arrangements to the chairlift,” said “This does not include ongoing maintenance of significant trees, vegetation, weed or bushfire maintenance in the easements, car park policing and maintenance and maintenance of public amenities.” What do you think of the proposal? Have your say with a letter to the editor:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/ff735805-342f-41af-8c19-e49dcad55cfe.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg