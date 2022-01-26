Launching a new business? Avoid common problems with lifetime access to Founders’ Book.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 23, Founders' Book Lifetime Access is on sale for just $79.

If you had a great idea and already started your business, you may be asking yourself, now what? There’s no rulebook for launching and keeping a successful company afloat, but there are resources available from entrepreneurs and founders who have made it work for themselves. And in Founders’ Book, they’re actually willing to share their secrets to success with you.

Founders’ Book is the one-stop hub for resources compiled exclusively for first-time founders. Avoid simple mistakes within your first year of business by learning from others who made those mistakes first. Most of them are avoidable, and you’ll be pointed in the direction of how to avoid them.

Founders’ Book features over 1,000 tools and platforms across 90 different categories, so you’re likely to find whatever help you need. No matter what stage of the startup life you’re in, there are over 2,000 articles and guides that can help you along the way. Article topics include founder stories, best practice guides, growth hacks, marketing guides, and much more. But you won’t just have to read your way through everything you need to run a successful business. Hands-on guides and templates are available, including a financial modeling template, stage pitch deck templates, and GTM planning tools.

Lifetime access to Founders' Book is typically $147.

