LaunchTech provides scholarships for twelve underrepresented girls from Western New York and North and Central Alabama to attend Space Camp

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — LaunchTech, LLC – a Women, Minority, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company with offices in Huntsville, AL, and Buffalo, NY specializing in technology and mission support solutions – empowers underrepresented girls to succeed in STEM through scholarships from Launching Scholars.

Launching Scholars is an initiative that stands to provide access to opportunities and scholarships for girls 15-18 who are interested in Technology, Aviation, and Aerospace. By removing common barriers, Launching Scholars aims to play a small part in ensuring a more diverse and inclusive workforce in STEM and showing girls that the sky is NOT the limit. With a deadline of January 26, 2022, the flagship scholarship will provide twelve girls from Western, NY, and North and Central Alabama with the opportunity to attend Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. For those traveling from Western New York, the initiative will also cover airfare and accommodations for the Scholar and one parent or guardian.

“Buffalo, NY was the birthplace of LaunchTech, and in 2021 we opened a new location in Rocket City–Huntsville, Alabama. I wanted to bridge the gap and continue our support of STEM initiatives. With Service being one of our company’s core values, we couldn’t think of a better way to empower our future engineers, astronauts, and technologists,” said Venus Quates, President, and CEO of LaunchTech.

ABOUT LAUNCHING SCHOLARS:

The brainchild of US Air Force Veteran and President & CEO of LaunchTech, Venus Quates, Launching Scholars is an initiative created to offer access and opportunities to girls 15-18 interested in Technology, Aviation, and Aerospace.

With a focus on equipping and empowering girls from under-represented groups, under-resourced neighborhoods, or income-challenged households, Launching Scholars aims to do our part to remove common barriers, close gaps, and change the workforce composition in STEM. To learn more about Launching Scholars, visit http://www.welaunchscholars.com.

ABOUT LAUNCHTECH:

LaunchTech is a Women, Minority, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned with offices in Huntsville, AL, and Buffalo, NY, committed to Solving the present and Growing the future of technology. LAUNCHTECH’s proven experience providing information technology services, mission & operations support, and technology resale solutions to customers in the Space, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Public sectors. To learn more about LaunchTech, visit http://www.welaunchtech.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Roberts, LaunchTech, LLC, +1 256.947.5414 Ext: 703, service@welaunchtech.com

Jazmine Wilkes, LaunchTech/Launching Scholars, 256.947.5414, hello@welaunchscholars.com

SOURCE LaunchTech, LLC

