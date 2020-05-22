Laura Byrne says OnlyFans gives companionship than porn

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website where followers can view everything from conservative photos to sexually explicit videos.

And on an episode of her podcast Life Uncut this week, Laura Byrne suggested one of the reasons why some may gravitate towards paying to access an OnlyFans account, as opposed to watching standard porn.

The 33-year-old former Bachelor star said OnlyFans could give someone ‘connection’ and ‘companionship’, that porn may not.

‘It gives you companionship’: Former Bachelor star Laura Byrne, 33, suggested on her podcast Life Uncut this week, why OnlyFans may be appealing to some than standard porn

During a discussion with co-host Brittany Hockley, Laura suggested what makes the website appealing perhaps, is the ability to give an ‘insight into someone’s life’.

‘What has kind of changed from the normal porn industry where you tap in and watch porn and then bat off and go to bed, is that being a part of OnlyFans gives you this real insight into someone’s life,’ she began.

‘It gives you this connection and it gives you this companionship that I don’t think porn gives to someone.

Connection: Laura said the subscription-based website could give someone ‘connection’ and ‘companionship’, that porn may not, and an insight into someone’s life

‘So I think that’s why there’s been this push towards OnlyFans, and why it’s had such a huge uptake, because you almost get this boyfriend girlfriend experience from it.

‘You really have access to these people who you feel as if you already know,’ Laura continued.

During the podcast, Laura also referenced Love Island star Vanessa Sierra and her YouTuber boyfriend Luke Erwin.

The pair perform raunchy pranks together and share exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Joint act: During the podcast, Laura also referenced Love Island star Vanessa Sierra and her YouTuber boyfriend Luke Erwin (pictured). They perform in sexually explicit videos together and engage in raunchy pranks on OnlyFans

For $9.50 a month, subscribers can access uncensored photos and videos of the couple and chat with them through private messages.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia about their controversial career move earlier this year, the couple said they were simply ahead of the curve by joining OnlyFans.

‘I’m not scared to make moves and always jump on social media platforms before the crowd,’ Vanessa said.

‘Everyone seems so shocked yet in a couple of years it will be the norm to have an OnlyFans account,’ she added.

Other celebrities to use the app include Love Island Australia’s Edyn Mackney, model Billie Beever, Married At First Sight’s Rhyce Power and the World’s Hottest Grandma Gina Stewart.