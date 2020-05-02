Laura Byrne’s daughter Marlie-Mae caught a viral bug

Laura Byrne shares adorable daughter Marlie-Mae with her Bachelor star fiancé Matty ‘J’ Johnson.

And on her Life Uncut podcast on Thursday, the 34-year-old revealed how the 10-month-old was taken to the hospital earlier this week after having caught a viral bug.

Laura told listeners that it was ‘crazy’ as she and Matty, 33, haven’t left their Sydney home over the past five weeks while in isolation.

Pictured with fiancé Matty 'J' Johnson

‘We had a really hard week with Marlie,’ Laura began telling co-host Brittany Hockley.

‘She came down with some sort of viral bug, which is crazy because we have not left the house.

‘We have not done anything at all for almost five weeks now. So somehow, somewhere in our house, she’s managed to pick up some sort of virus.’

Pictured with Marlie-Mae on another occasion

All okay: The jewellery designer added that Marlie-Mae is ‘completely on the mend’

Laura went on to reveal that she and Matty ‘spent a couple of nights back and forth from hospital’, and was a particularly ‘stressful’ experience.

The jewellery designer added that Marlie-Mae is ‘completely on the mend now’.

Laura has been isolating with Matty and Marlie-Mae at their Bondi home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to TV Week last month, Laura revealed they initially planned to get married this year but are now hoping to tie the knot next year.

Speaking to TV Week last month

‘We had originally thought that we would have our wedding this year, but juggling a baby and full-time work meant that we never got around to locking in a date and venue,’ Laura told the publication.

‘Luckily our lack of plans and disorganisation meant that we didn’t have to cancel anything (due to the coronavirus pandemic). We are now looking to 2021.’

Matty chose Laura on the finale episode of the 2017 season of The Bachelor, and got engaged in April last year.