Laura Dern celebrates son Ellery’s graduation from high school

It’s a weird time for graduates across the world with many ceremonies taking place over zoom and quiet celebrations at home.

So Laura Dern tried to make her son Ellery’s high school graduation this week as special as she could.

Sharing a collection of family snaps to Instagram on Thursday, the 53-year-old actress was a proud mom as she posed with the 18-year-old in his blue gown and cap.

‘My boy’s day!! Happy Graduation, amazing Ellery! Class of 2020!!!!!!!!’ Dern captioned the collection of images.

In one snap the Big Little Lies star posed with her eldest child in the backyard of the family home.

Ellery was also seen posing with the family dogs and Dern also shared a snap of a delicious dish of pasta next to a card she made for the teen.

The image on the card showed the youngster as a child reading a book.

‘From first learning to read to…2020, we love you, congratulations!’ She wrote on the card.

Dern shares Ellery and 15-year-old daughter Jaya with ex-husband Ben Harper who she split from in 2010 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

Earlier this year the Little Women star opened up about her own youth and revealed she never did drugs.

The actress – who is the daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern – began her career when she was just seven years old and though she ‘saw a lot’ growing up, she thinks being exposed to people being under the influence when she was very young proved to be a great deterrent for her.

She told AnOther magazine: ‘I saw a lot but I was really uninterested in drugs. I was really scared by them.

‘I knew addicts at a young age and there was nothing sexy or cool about that, at all.

‘I think if you see drugs and alcohol very young, it’s a great cautionary tale.

‘I felt like my rebellion was to become my own artist, and I knew that if I became addicted to something, that was going to keep me from the place I wanted to get. So that’s where I put my energy.’

She said: ‘I was raised very strictly by my mom and my Southern grandmother. There was no rebelling at home.

‘My mom really forced me to stay at school. I had to be on one team at least, I had to be in student government, I had to get As and Bs, and then I could be acting. So it wasn’t easy, which was really smart of her.’