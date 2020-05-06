Laura Dern Performed A Scene From ‘Dynasty’ With Reese Witherspoon For Her Birthday

Laura Dern heads back to her car after running a few errands around town in Los Angeles on Wednesday (May 6).

The 53-year-old Oscar winning actress picked up a few things for her home while wearing a mask.

In a recent chat with Reese Witherspoon, Laura opened up about giving the star the best gift for her recent birthday.

“It was the very beginning of quarantine and I only had one thing that I wanted,” Reese shared. “And you can tell them what it is.”

Laura confirmed that Reese “wanted us to reenact, yes it’s true, a scene from Dynasty” – and it happened!

The scene that happened had Reese playing Krystle Carrington and Laura as Alexis Carrington.

“The most fun thing was we just started watching clips of the two of them like crazy to figure out what we could reenact in our quarantine social distanced world,” Laura added. “And our teenagers were our crew, they were amazing.”

“Our teenagers filmed it, did the music, and edited it,” Reese shared. “Maybe one day, we’ll let people see it.”