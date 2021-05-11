Laura Loomer says Clubhouse banned her just five hours after she joined the app

Laura Loomer, the far right internet personality-turned-failed Congressional candidate, has been banned from yet another social media platform.

This time, Loomer has been suspended from Clubhouse. first noticed the suspension. “Your account has been suspended for violating our violence policy,” reads the notice Loomer received from Clubhouse, a screenshot of which she posted on her Telegram channel.

According to Loomer, she joined the platform on Friday at 9pm ET and participated in a chat called “App Store Hate Speech Double Standard: Parler Vs. Clubhouse – Republicans & Conservatives.”

Loomer states she was suspended at 2am ET, approximately 5 hours after she first joined Clubhouse.

A search for Laura Loomer on the Clubhouse app does not turn up any results. However, her profile still exists on Clubhouse’s website, JoinClubhouse.com. In addition, clicking through the website to open up her profile in the app also works as of this time.

Mashable has reached out to Clubhouse for more information on Loomer’s account.

Zachary Petrizzo, a reporter at Salon, the Clubhouse conversation last night, where Loomer was making anti-Muslim remarks.

Loomer is now doubling down on her anti-Muslim remarks on Clubhouse, saying that she doesn’t want to be “roadkill” if Uber doesn’t do background checks on Muslim drivers. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 8, 2021

“Loomer is now doubling down on her anti-Muslim remarks on Clubhouse, saying that she doesn’t want to be ‘roadkill’ if Uber doesn’t do background checks on Muslim drivers,” Petrizzo tweeted.

Back in 2017, Loomer was from by both Uber and Lyft for posting anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim remarks about both car service platforms’ drivers.

Since then, Loomer has been banned from numerous social media apps for breaking these companies’ terms of service. For example, she was from Twitter in 2018 for tweeting Islamophobic rhetoric and Congresswoman Ilahn Omar. She has also been banned by financial services, such as for violating its terms as well.

In 2020, Loomer ran for U.S. Congress. She won the Republican primary for Florida’s 21st district but then proceeded to lose in the general election to the Democratic incumbent, Lois Frankel. She has said that she will be running again in 2022. Tech companies de-platforming the failed Congressional candidate was a major part of her campaign platform.

Clubhouse, the audio conversation app that went viral over the past year, has struggled with its own platform issues. Critics of the startup say , abuse, and misinformation are on the app. There have also recently been issues with on the platform.