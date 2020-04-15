Laura Whitmore accidentally kicks beau Iain Stirling in the face
They have been entertaining themselves with Tik Tok challenges while in lockdown.
Yet Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling’s latest video didn’t go quite so smoothly, as she accidentally kicked him in the face while crawling around him in the clip.
The Love Island host, 34, was attempting to make her way around her voiceover beau, 32, without falling to the ground during their latest challenge.
Laura crawled up and over Iain’s shoulders and down his back, while Iain exclaimed: ‘You’ve just kicked me in the face, so hard!’
However the minor mishap didn’t get in the way, as Laura joked that it ‘didn’t smell great down there’ while Iain pulled her up from between his legs.
The couple were soon on the homeward stretch as Laura managed to clamber through his legs and hook herself around his neck, before rewarding him with a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Last week the Love Island duo shared a new video with their followers on the app, where they performed a dance routine to the Weeknd‘s Blinding Lights.
The couple copied a synchronised routine which has proven popular with users and has been picked up by celebrity couples including Frankie and Wayne Bridge.
During the clip, Laura opted for a casual look as she wore a vibrant tie-dye crop top underneath denim dungarees which were left half undone.
The dance involved them throwing their hands up in the air diagonally, before making circular motions and pretending to swim.
They finished their carefully constructed routine by jumping into the air and giving each other high fives.
Meanwhile, Iain also opted for a low-key ensemble as he donned a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants complete with a red cap.
Wow! The couple copied a synchronised routine which has proven popular with users and has been picked up by celebrity couples including Frankie and Wayne Bridge.