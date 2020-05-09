Laura Whitmore and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out to take over Celebrity Juice’

Laura Whitmore and Michelle Keegan are reportedly battling it out over who will replace Holly Willoughby on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice.

The Love Island presenter, 35, is said to be in the line-up alongside fellow star Michelle, 32, who has just left BBC drama Our Girl.

Holly, 39, recently announced she was leaving the show after 12 years presenting it so TV bosses are in discussions over who will replace her.

An insider told The Mirror: ‘Laura has been a familiar ITV face for over a decade now and she is perfect to retain the show’s younger audience.

‘Laura also gets on with Keith, which is important, and she has taken part on Celebrity Juice in the past.’

The source revealed that Laura is the front runner to join host Keith Lemon, 45, real name Leigh Francis, and Spice Girl Mel B, 44.

However, she could be pipped to the post by former Coronation Street actress Michelle, who is reportedly Keith’s pick for the job.

Keith previously said: ‘Michelle is number one. She’s a Northerner and very down to earth.’

Earlier this month Laura was challenged by Keith to drink a glass of wine through a straw while upside down and doing a headstand on Celebrity Juice.

The news comes just after Laura revealed how her romance with her now fiancé Iain Stirling began – with a DM.

She appeared on Darren Kennedy’s podcast The Secret Life Of Celebrity Pets on Wednesday and revealed that Iain initially reached out to ask about her dog Mick.

She said: ‘What he said was, “This girl I know wants to know what kind of dog you have” so I thought that’s what it was.

‘I was like “okay”, I could have just replied maltipoo.

‘But it turns out that was his way of starting a conversation with me but I thought that was him talking to me to try and get on with that girl.’

Iain then went on to ask for her number and the rest was history.