Lauren Jauregui Keeps Her Social Distance on New Song '50ft.' – Listen & Read the Lyrics!





Lauren Jauregui is observing social distancing on her new song.

The 23-year-old solo star and Fifth Harmony member debuted her new song “50ft.” on Friday (April 17).

“I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically and this artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones…who hold me the f–k down always and forever in the midst of it all,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I need more than 50 feet / If your mind, body and soul ain’t aligned / I don’t need you messin’ with mine,” she sings on the track.

Listen to “50ft.” and read the lyrics inside…

