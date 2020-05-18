Law student, 19, was ‘gunned down by drive-by shooter aiming for car wash’

A teenage law student killed in a ‘senseless and shocking’ shooting was gunned down by a drive-by shooter aiming for a car wash, witnesses have claimed.

Aya Hachem, 19, died shortly after she was hit by a stray bullet from a car window in Blackburn, Lancashire as she walked past a Lidl supermarket at 3pm yesterday.

Witnesses to the tragedy claim the gunman was firing at the Quick Tyre and Quick Shine car wash, but missed and instead shot the University of Salford student.

Ms Hachem, who was a young trustee with the Children’s Society, had been just 100 metres from her home when she was shot and killed on King Street.

One witness wrote on social media that Ms Hachem had been ‘shot to the floor from a car window’ as she walked down the street.

‘A woman casually walking down the street gets shot to the floor from a car window,’ they said. ‘Get me out of this place. Shaken to f***. Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.’

University of Salford student Aya Hachem (pictured) died shortly after she was reportedly shot from a car window in Blackburn, Lancashire at around 3pm yesterday

Pictured: Police forensics officers look at a car wash and valet inside the cordon on King Street in Blackburn

Another added: ‘The aim, I believe, was to shoot out the glass in the big main window of the tyre place near Lidl. He missed and shot the lady.’

Detectives from Lancashire Police’s Major Force Incident Unit were seen around the car wash today in protective suits as the investigation into Ms Hachem’s death continued.

The murder investigation centres around a car which was spotted leaving the scene of the shooting.

A vehicle matching its description – a light-coloured, possibly metallic green, Toyota Avensis – was found abandoned on Wellington Road, a short distance away from the murder scene.

Ms Hachem had recently passed her second-year law exams at the University of Salford and was the Vice Chairperson of the university’s law society.

Her father, Ismail Hachem, paid tribute to his ‘strong’ daughter in a Facebook post.

‘My strong daughter lawyer Aya Ismail Hashem God’s mercy on your pure soul,’ he said.

‘They who broke our back with your horizon you were all dream, science and morals. Oh Allah, inspire us with patience and solace.’

Ms Hachem (pictured), who was a trustee with the Children’s Society, had been just 100 metres from her home when she was shot and killed on King Street

In another touching tribute, Noreen Hussain added: ‘Aya Hachem was exactly the type of young woman I’d love for her to aspire to be like. I therefore write this with a very heavy heart.

‘As at no point would her parents have imagined she would be taken away during a turbulent time for the world in such a tragic way.

‘A mindless gunman has robbed Aya of her life and her family and friends and all those in society, of the good she was doing for others.

‘Such a noble and caring soul and intelligent and bright young person.’

The teenager, whose family had fled war-torn Lebanon, was found ‘unresponsive’ on the ground after gunshots were heard in the area around King Street on Sunday.

Armed officers, along with as many as seven squad cars and a helicopter, attended the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital, where she sadly died a short while later.

While a post mortem is yet to take place, it is believed the cause of death was a gunshot wound, a Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed.

The Asylum and Refugee Community (ARC) Project in Blackburn paid tribute to the ‘beautiful’ and ‘much loved’ Ms Hachem in a Facebook post today.

‘With great sadness and heartache we have to share with you that we have lost Aya, beloved eldest daughter of Samar and Ismael from Lebanon,’ a statement said.

‘Aya, one of our own, lost her life in a horrific senseless attack, randomly caught up in a shooting outside Lidl, King Street, Blackburn as she walked past at around 3pm on Sunday.

‘Aya, a beautiful 19 year old young woman from Lebanon, had just passed her 2nd year law exams at Salford University and had a dream and ambition to study international law.

Pictured: An armed police officer at the scene on King Street, Blackburn, today following the death of a woman from a suspected gunshot wound on Sunday

Armed officers, along with as many as seven squad cars and a helicopter, attended the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital

‘Aya and her family are much loved in our ARC community. Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time especially during this holy month of Ramadam when Aya and her family were fasting.’

The Children’s Society Chief Executive, Mark Russell, said: ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our young trustees, Aya Hachem.

‘She was a truly remarkable young woman, and an inspiring voice for children and young people. Our thoughts are with her family at this awful time.’

Friends of the ‘beloved’ teenager have raised more than £25,000 in just 12 hours to build a Masjid – a mosque – in her honour in west Africa.

In a JustGiving post, Hannan Qazi wrote: ‘I urge you all to share and donate and grant this beautiful reward to our late sister.

‘The Masjid will be built in association with Muslim Hands and built in Niger, West Africa.’

In an urgent appeal to the public for information, Jonathan Holmes, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: ‘This is a truly shocking and senseless killing, which has robbed a young woman of her life.

‘Although the victim has yet to be formally identified, we believe she was a young woman from the local area.

Police are seen on King Street today where a woman, 19, was shot and later rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead

‘Her family have now been informed of her death and they are understandably utterly, utterly distraught.

‘Our thoughts are very much with them, and her wider family and friends, at this awful time.

‘An investigation has been launched and we are determined to find those responsible – and we are asking for the public’s help identifying the offender or offenders.

‘We believe a light-coloured Toyota Avensis – possibly metallic green – may have been involved in the incident.

‘A car matching the same description has since been recovered from nearby Wellington Road and we are now asking anybody who saw a car matching this description in either location to get in touch as soon as possible.

‘We would also like to hear from anybody who has dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident, and who has not yet been spoken to by police.’

Ms Hachem’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, police confirmed.

Lancashire Police later confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched following the 19-year-old’s death

The force is appealing for any information from people who were near the murder scene on King Street – even if they were flouting lockdown rules.

DS Holmes said: ‘We understand people may be reluctant to come forward during this time, especially if they have not been following the government guidelines about staying at home, but we would reassure them that our immediate concern is to find out what happened.

‘We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they may feel it to be, to come forward and speak to us as a matter of urgency.’

He added: ‘We appreciate this will have caused a lot of worry in the community, but we have deployed significant additional resources, including armed officers, to carry out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

‘Anyone with concerns or questions is welcome to speak to those officers.’

Anyone with information is asked to get contact the police on 101, quoting log number 817.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.