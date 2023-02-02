Law&Good raises $6 million in Series A2 funding, emerges as the fastest LegalTech startup to secure $10 million

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Law&Good has become South Korea’s fastest LegalTech startup to secure more than $10 million after raising $6 million in a recent Series A2 funding round.

Key investors include Spring Ventures, Nau IB Capital, Mirae Asset Ventures, HB Investment, and Hanbit Investment. John Suh, former CEO and Executive Chairman of LegalZoom (NASDAQ: LZ) and current venture partner at Spring Ventures, will join Law&Good’s board of directors as part of this transaction.

Founded in 2020, Law&Good enables consumers to receive and compare legal proposals to hire lawyers online. To date, 2 million clients have visited Law&Good, submitting more than 40,000 requests for proposals. In 2022, the company became the first litigation funder in Korea, financing onshore litigation brought by consumers and small businesses on a “no win, no fee” basis using data and technology.

Law&Good plans to use the funding to further scale the company’s remote lawyer hiring service and to accelerate the growth of litigation finance in Asia.

“Law&Good focuses on customer experience more than any other LegalTech startups,” said MK Min, Founder and CEO of Law&Good. “We hope to drive growth in the Asian legal market by ensuring that any consumer in need of legal help can access our service.”

About Law&Good:

Law&Good is a leading LegalTech startup in Asia committed to democratizing access to justice using data and technology. Law&Good operates a remote lawyer hiring service where consumers can fill in diagnostic questionnaires to receive bespoke legal proposals from experienced lawyers. The company focuses on using proprietary case data to optimize the lawyer hiring process and to identify meritorious litigation claims for funding. For more information, please visit https://www.lawandgood.com/

