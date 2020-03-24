Lawmakers Pushing Big Financial Break For Oil Got $4M In Industry Donations

Fifteen House lawmakers pushing for the Trump administration to throw oil a lifeline amid the coronavirus pandemic have received a collective $4.14 million from the fossil fuel industry over their careers.

They’re urging the reduction or elimination of royalties for offshore drilling operations ― payments that companies make to the federal government to extract oil and gas from public lands and waters. Drillers pay a percentage of the resource’s value, with the money going to fund schools, roads, conservation projects and more.

Offshore drillers pay a 12.5% royalty rate for leases in water depths of less than 200 meters. The rate for all other offshore leases is 18.75%.

Both an overseas price battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a steep decline in global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak have pummeled U.S. producers, sending prices to an 18-year low last week.

Late Friday, 13 Republicans and one Democrat, most from Texas and Louisiana, sent a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt urging him to “examine the viability of a temporary reduction in royalties as domestic energy producers weather this combination of an [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries]-driven price war and an epidemic that is driving millions of people around the world into quarantines of one kind or another.” Doing so, they added, “will help mitigate a price war that is sinking prices and decreasing production.”

More than one-fifth of the total $4.14 million in campaign donations ― nearly $900,000 ― has come in the 2020 election cycle. The data is from the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit that compiles and tracks campaign donations.

The $4.14 million includes all fossil fuel money that the 14 members of Congress who signed the letter received, plus Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), who last week told The Washington Examiner he also planned to ask the Interior Department to use its authorities to implement a short-term reduction in royalty rates for companies drilling on federal lands and waters.

More than half the total, nearly $2.4 million, came from fossil fuel industry political action committees, while the rest was from individuals, according to the Center for Responsive Politics data.

The oil and gas sector is a top-five contributing industry to all but two of the 15 lawmakers.

“These members’ choice to stand with Big Oil rather than the people suffering most from the COVID-19 outbreak is despicable,” Collin Rees, a senior campaigner at the environmental group Oil Change USA, said in an email Tuesday. He noted that the U.S. gives more than $20 billion in subsidies to oil, gas, and coal companies each year and that fossil fuel interests spend millions to get ally politicians elected.

“This is yet another damning example of the dirty energy money cycle at play, and the solution has to be a clear rejection of dirty money by our elected leaders,” he said.