Lawmakers Question Start-Ups on At-Home Kits for Coronavirus Testing

Three companies that rushed to market unauthorized kits for at-home coronavirus testing face new questions from lawmakers in Washington.

On Wednesday, two Democratic House members, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Katie Porter of California, sent letters to the chief executives of Carbon Health, Everlywell and Nurx, asking them to explain their business and testing practices.

The companies had marketed kits designed to allow consumers to collect their own saliva, throat swabs or deep nasal swabs at home and send the samples to labs to be tested for the virus.

But the lawmakers noted in the letters that the Food and Drug Administration had not authorized any at-home specimen collection kits for coronavirus testing because “their accuracy has yet to be clearly determined.”