Lawyer who once rented room to Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade brands her ‘manipulative and deceitful’

An attorney who once rented a room to Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade claimed she tried ‘to plant a story’ to strengthen her sexual assault allegations against former vice president .

A number of people familiar with Reade, 56, shared a series of unflattering anecdotes in a Politico report titled ‘Manipulative, deceitful, user’: Tara Reade left a trail of aggrieved acquaintances.’

The report cast a new wave of scrutiny over Reade’s sexual assault claims leveled at the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Kelly Klett, a California attorney who met Reade in 2018, described Reade as ‘manipulative,’ ‘deceitful’ and a ‘user.’

‘Looking back at it all now, that is exactly how I view her and how I feel about her ,’ Klett said.

The two women first met when Klett allowed Reade to rent a room inside her 30-acre equestrian home in Santa Cruz County.

According to Klett, Reade said she was a victim of domestic abuse and was taking time to study for the bar exam.

Reade, who graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 2004, name-dropped Biden and spoke highly of him, Klett claims.

‘She spoke to me about Joe Biden and her experience with him,’ said Klett, who added that Reade said she worked on the 1994 Violence Against Women Act.

‘It was positive and in a bragging sense.’

Klett, a domestic violence victims’ advocate, loaned additional law books to Reade and even lowered the rent rate to $200.

But Reade reportedly had trouble making the reduced rent and repeatedly asked for more time or a pass. Klett eventually told Reade that she had leave.

‘I’m still waiting to get my law books back,’ she said.

Klett said the Reade continued to call her even after moving out, asking for money on several occasions.

Now, Klett is shocked by Reade’s allegations against Biden. Throughout months of conversation, Reade’s support for Biden reportedly never strayed.

‘In the time that she lived with me in close proximity, there was never one allegation against Joe Biden that was disparaging,’ said Klett.

In 2019, Reade called Klett after first publicly coming forward with her accusations that Biden inappropriately touched her during her time as his employee.

Reade did not share details about an assault when she called Klett.

‘I felt two things when she contacted me: that she was feeling me out to see if I would represent her pro bono,’ said Klett.

‘And there was a sense that she was trying to plant a story with me, so she could later say: “I told the story to this attorney I worked with”.’

Klett revealed that after her interactions with Reade, she could not support her.

‘I support women who have been assaulted. Unfortunately, I cannot support Tara Reade,’ siad Klett.

‘When she first contacted me regarding this issue, she could not provide enough credible information. And since that time the story has evolved in the media. I question her motives.’

Reade’s attorney Douglas Wigdor pushed back at the anecdotes in the report and dismissed Klett’s characterization of his client.

‘If the assertion is that someone who has lied to their landlord because they don’t have the money to pay rent so then they lied about a sexual assault, I don’t think that is fair journalism,’ said Wigdor.

Wigdor said Reade’s alleged praise of Biden was similar to some victims of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who continued to have contact with him after abuse.

Other reports from the Politco piece painted Reade as a woman who took advantage of others and had financial difficulties.

‘She has a problem,’ said Lynn Hummer, who owns a sanctuary where Reade volunteered at for two years.

Hummer described Reade as ‘very clever, manipulative. … I do think she’s a liar.’

Reade worked as as a staffer for Biden when he was the Democratic senator for Delaware.

Reade filed an official criminal complaint against Biden on April 9, accusing him of shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers while they stood in a senate corridor, an accusation he denied.

Biden has continuously and vehemently denied all allegations from Reade.

During a MSNBC town hall meeting on Thursday, Biden addressed voters who believe Reade’s allegations against him.

‘Well, I think they should vote their heart. If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believe Tara Reade,’ he said.

The fact is, look at Tara Reade’s story, her story changes considerably,’ he added, once again pushing back at the claims.

‘I don’t want to question her motive. I don’t want to question anything other than to say the truth matters. This is being vetted. It’s been vetted. They went and people interviewed scores of my employees over my whole career.

‘This is just totally thoroughly completely out of character. And the idea that in a public place, in a hallway, I would assault a woman? I mean, anyway, I promise you it never happened. It should be vetted.

‘She should be thoroughly looked at and whether or not these happened, look at the story. Follow the storyline and determine if there’s any truth to it. And there is no truth to it, I promise you. ‘

In the same interview, he added the he did not remember Reade from when she worked for him nearly three decades ago.

‘Well, to be honest with you, I don’t,’ Biden said.

‘But let me get something clear, when a woman makes a claim that she has been harassed or abused, and this claim has changed… she should be taken seriously.

‘She should come forward, share her story, she should be taken seriously and it should be thoroughly vetted. And in every case, what matters is the truth. The truth is what matters.

‘And the truth of the case is nothing like this ever, ever happened… I give you my word. It never, ever happened. I give you my word. It never, ever happened.’

Tara Reade claims she was left traumatized by her alleged sexual assault by Joe Biden in 1993 and tells Megyn Kelly sometimes ‘I wake up yelling stop!’

Former Senate aide Tara Reade said that Joe Biden‘s alleged sexual assault traumatized her so much that she sometimes wakes up yelling ‘stop’ after having bad dreams about what she claims happened in 1993.

In a newly-released interview with former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly, Reade, 56, said that the alleged attack ‘shattered’ her.

Reade has alleged that when she was 29, the then 50-year-old Biden – who she worked for as a staff assistant at the time – sexually harassed and assaulted her. Biden and his spokespeople have denied the claims.

Reade (left) told Kelly (right) about how she suffers from bad dreams about the alleged incident with Biden and that she wakes up yelling ‘stop’

‘I wanted to say “stop,” and I thought it,’ Reade told Kelly in the interview which was released in full on Friday.

‘I don’t know if I said it,’ Reade said, ‘But sometimes, when I’ve had a couple bad dreams or a few bad dreams about it, I wake up yelling that and I wake up yelling “stop.”‘

She told Kelly that one incident took place in the hallway of a Capitol Hill building in Spring 1993, following previous sexual harassment incidents.

Reade said that she had been told to go and give Biden, now 77, a gym bag and that was when he allegedly kissed and then assaulted her.

‘He said I want to f*** you,’ Reade said. ‘And he said it low. And I was pushing away and I remember my knee hurting because our knees, because he had opened my legs with his knee and our kneecaps clashed, so I felt this sharp pain.’

Reade added that ‘His fingers were inside of my private area, my vagina.’

She said that afterwards, Biden told her she ‘was nothing’ before walking away.

‘I think that’s the hardest thing,’ she told Kelly. ‘Those words stayed with me my whole life.’

‘I remember small things,’ Reade continued. ‘I remember trying to put my shoe back on because I came out of my shoe and I remember my knee hurting and I remember the smell.’

During the interview, Reade said that she wanted Biden to end his presidential run and face the music.

‘I want to say you and I were there, Joe Biden, please step forward and be held accountable, you should not be running on character for president of the United States,’ Reade told Kelly, who had asked what her message was for Biden.

Kelly followed up by asking Reade if she wanted Biden to withdraw from the presidential contest.

‘I wish he would,’ Reade answered. ‘But he won’t, but I wish he would, that’s how I feel emotionally.

She previously wrote on social media that Americans should support Bernie Sanders, Biden’s former Democratic primary rival.

She then told Kelly that an apology now wouldn’t be sufficient. ‘I think it’s a little late,’ Reade said.

Reade revealed to Kelly that she had taken her complaint to both Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris’ presidential campaigns when they were still active.

Biden has denied Reade’s claims, saying that the assault ‘unequivocally’ did not happen

‘I tried to reach out to them,’ Reade said. ‘I didn’t get a response.’

She said she chose Harris because as a Californian, the ex-2020 candidate is her senator.

Reade also told Kelly that she would testify under oath and be cross examined, but she’d only take a polygraph test if the former vice president took one first.

‘I’m not a criminal,’ Reade said. ‘Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty? And we all have to take polygraphs.’

‘So I will take one if Joe Biden takes one, but I am not a criminal,’ Reade added.

Reade’s interview with Kelly comes a week after Biden ‘unequivocally’ denied the allegations during an on-air Morning Joe interview.

‘I’m saying it unequivocally: It never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened,’ Biden said.

After clips from Kelly’s interview with Reade began being released Thursday, Biden’s spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said, according to People: ‘Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm — and we all have a responsibility to ensure that.

‘At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.’