Lazada x Petal Ads Wins Bronze in "Most Innovative Use of Mobile" at MOB-EX Awards 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It is thrilled to announce Lazada and Petal Ads were hounoured with prestigious Bronze award in the category of “Most Innovative use of Mobile” at the tenth annual edition of the MOB-EX Awards in Singapore on 11 August 2023. This recognition is a testament to the effectiveness of the collaboration between Lazada and Petal Ads in revolutionising mobile advertising strategies to remarkable advancement, including a notable 30% increase in traffic generation, conversion rate lifted by an astounding 50% and overall business growth.

The MOB-EX Awards celebrate and honour outstanding mobile marketing efforts that successfully leverage mobile platforms to drive business growth, foster innovation and creativity in the Asia and Oceania regions. The awards were judged by an independent panel of senior and client-side marketers.

“This award emphasises our commitment to driving innovation in the mobile advertising space. Through this campaign, Lazada and Petal Ads together exemplify the remarkable potential of mobile advertising innovation to reshape the e-commerce landscape and drive tangible business growth. At the same time, we are proud of our role in supporting Lazada to achieve their business goals and strengthen their presence in the market,” said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region.

A comprehensive approach to drive traffic and conversions

Lazada, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia has collaborated with Petal Ads to increase traffic and improve purchase rates in Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. In order to address the challenges encountered by Lazada, the collaboration between Lazada and Petal Ads intends to design a fully customised campaign strategy that focuses on improving user experience, optimising ad placements to drive traffic, increasing purchase rates and achieving business goals. Through the collaboration, Lazada has been able to reach the target consumers via various touchpoints, including Huawei devices, owned media and third-party media. With the use of this strategy, Lazada was able to effectively engage a larger audience and extend their reach beyond the Huawei ecosystem.

To drive traffic for the app, Lazada has implemented product SKUs with Petal Search Shopping, which is a comprehensive search engine for Huawei devices. By implementing this strategy, users can be alert to Lazada’s offerings when they search for related products. Hence, the integration increased visibility and drove potential customers to Lazada’s platform. Additionally, Lazada can optimise their advertising spend and deliver targeted messages to the target customers more effectively by using Petal Ads to manage brand and programmatic ad buying.

To optimise the conversion rates, Lazada has employed a targeted promotion and content strategy. Through the support of Petal Ads, Lazada has implemented interactive placements and ad formats to provide users with the best offers and experiences at the right time and right place. This strategy designed different ad formats for both installed and non-installed users. For installed users, re-engagement efforts encouraged interaction with the Lazada app and make additional purchases. While for the non-installed users, the goal is to encourage app downloads to expand the customer base of Lazada.

In addition, to fostering innovation between Lazada and Petal Ads, the strategy included collaborative marketing activities such as customising content, traffic cooperation and specific ad placements to create mass awareness for Lazada’s wider deals. Moreover, Lazada also obtains support from Petal Ads in utilising the search network to create a personalised purchasing experience for their target audiences. In order to provide users with unique and location-specific information, Petal Ads leveraged Petal Search’s localised box to ensure the users are directed to relevant product detail pages when searching for specific keywords. This includes directly displaying Lazada’s products in search results based on specific keywords and directing users to relevant product detail pages.

Traffic and Conversion Uplift

The collaboration between Lazada and Petal Ads yielded remarkable results, with significantly increased traffic to Lazada’s platform. This boost was achieved through the integration of product SKUs with Petal Search Shopping and strategic ad placements. This allowed users to discover Lazada’s offerings, compare products, and make informed purchasing decisions on Lazada app.

Furthermore, the conversion rates have been notable achievements through the continuous optimization of the campaign and the implementation of platform-specific discount codes. By tailoring offers and incentives to the target audience, Lazada has successfully driven conversions and purchases. Whereas, the strategic guidance provided by Petal Ads played a vital role in Lazada optimising conversion rates and maximising the return on investment.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a commercial platform for Huawei devices, which provides marketing and traffic monetization services for advertisers and publishers worldwide to help them achieve business growth and improve brand value. As of March 31, 2023, Petal Ads has cooperated with advertisers spanning 200+ industries, with more than 53,000 apps worldwide having integrated Ads Kit.

About Lazada

Lazada is a leading e-commerce platform across some of the fastest growing countries in the world by offering a fast, secure and convenient online shopping experience with a broad product offering in categories ranging from fashion, consumer electronics to household goods, toys and sports equipment. Lazada is always striving to offer its customers the best possible offering including multiple payment options, free returns and extensive customer service and warranty commitments.

