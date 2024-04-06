LBA Hospitality Selected as Exclusive Management Company for BPR Properties

A significant milestone built on a successful history in hotel management collaboration.

DOTHAN, Ala., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LBA Hospitality, a leading hotel management firm, has been selected by BPR Properties to assume full management responsibilities for their complete portfolio of hotels. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in the successful partnership between BPR Properties and LBA Hospitality, further strengthening the relationship between the two companies.

BPR Properties, having previously developed and self-managed their hotels, has maintained a longstanding and collaborative relationship with LBA Hospitality over the course of 15 years. Throughout this partnership, LBA has provided support to BPR Properties, assisting with hotel openings, revenue management, and operational advancements. The trust and familiarity accumulated during this partnership made LBA Hospitality the natural choice when BPR Properties sought to transition management to a third party.

“We are honored to have built the trust with BPR Properties to assume full management responsibilities for their portfolio,” stated Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. “Our longstanding relationship, shared values, proven operational expertise, and ability to drive topline revenue uniquely position us to elevate the success of these properties. Together, our objective is to deliver unparalleled guest experiences while optimizing overall operational results.”

“Making the decision to transition to third-party management was not an easy one. However, when considering LBA Hospitality’s associate-focused culture, commitment to training, and their demonstrated development of leaders, the choice to have them assume full management responsibilities for our properties was an easy one,” remarked Bhupen Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of BPR Properties. “Their well-established partnership with us, continuous focus on associate retention and education, and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our values. This transition will allow our team to shift our focus towards new hotel development and enhancing our existing properties.”

Over the past three months, LBA Hospitality has successfully added eight additional BPR Properties to its management portfolio, bringing the total number of BPR hotels managed by LBA to sixteen. Additionally, BPR has a robust development pipeline that will be opened and managed by LBA in the coming years. This expansion underscores the growing partnership and integrated approach between the two companies.

As a leader in hotel management, LBA Hospitality remains committed to operational excellence and delivering guest-centric experiences. The company’s deep industry knowledge and resources will be utilized to drive further growth and success across the entire BPR Properties portfolio.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About BPR Properties

BPR Properties is an award-winning real estate development company founded in 1983. From humble beginnings, BPR has acquired and developed more than 100 hotels, developed over 2000 acres of commercial and residential real estate, and grown into the sophisticated company that it is today. For more information, visit www.bpr-properties.com.

