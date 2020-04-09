Le Creuset Is Having a Major Sale & Now Is Your Chance to Buy These Iconic Cookware Items!

If you’ve ever wanted to own pieces from Le Creuset‘s iconic cookware collection – now is your chance!

The site is having a major sale right now and we’ve collected the best sellers and most popular pieces of dutch ovens, skillets, saucepans and more for your cooking needs. If you don’t know, the brand is a premium French cookware manufacturer best known for its colorfully-enameled cast-iron cookware.

The sale is for a limited time only, so we suggest you buy now while the items are still in stock!

Click inside to see our top picks for the sale…

Le Creuset Dutch Oven (4 and a half quart)

Original Price: $335

Sale Price: $268

Color Pictured: Meringue

Buy it here – it’s a best seller on the site!

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike!

Le Creuset oval Dutch Oven (5 quart)

Original Price: $345

Sale Price: $276

Color Pictured: Cerise

But it here – it’s a best seller on the site!

The iconic Le Creuset oval Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron is the prime material for slow-cooking, braising and roasting, thanks to its ability to maintain even and consistent heat.

Le Creuset Cassadou

Original Price: $300

Sale Price: $240

Color Pictured: Caribbean

Buy it here!

The enameled cast iron cassadou acts as a deep saute pan or small Dutch oven, ideal for everything from frying to braising to simmering.

Le Creuset Flower Cocotte

Original Price: $235

Sale Price: $150

Color Pictured: Provence

Buy it here!

The Flower Cocotte combines the performance and durability of enameled cast iron with a cheerful shape just right for springtime.

Le Creuset Signature Skillet (9 inch)

Original Price: $150

Sale Price: $120

Color Pictured: Marseilles

Buy it here – it’s a best seller on the site!

This is the number one recommended skillet by America’s Test Kitchen!

Le Creuset Signature Saucepan (3 quart)

Original Price: $280

Sale Price: $224

Color Pictured: White

Buy it here – it’s a best seller on the site!

The Signature saucepan provides the optimal medium for sauce making with its precise and responsive temperature control properties.

Le Creuset Signature Set

Original Price: $700

Sale Price: $525

Color Pictured: Oyster

Buy it here – it’s a best seller on the site!

The set contains the 5 1/2 qt. round Dutch oven, 1 3/4 qt. signature saucepan and 9″ signature skillet!

Le Creuset 8 piece Cast Iron Set

Original Price: $1285

Sale Price: $875

Color Pictured: Oyster

Buy it here – it’s a best seller on the site!

Set includes: 5 1/2 qt. round Dutch oven, 3 1/2 qt. braiser, 1 3/4 qt. signature saucepan, 10 1/4″ signature skillet and 5 1/4 qt. signature roaster.

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle

Original Price: $100

Sale Price: $75

Color Pictured: Metallic Black

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole Dish

Original Price: $115

Sale Price: $92

Color Pictured: Nectar

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole Dish

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.