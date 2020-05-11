Lea Michele cradles baby bump as she shares a kiss with husband Zandy Reich on Mother’s Day

Lea Michele got to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a soon-to-be mom.

The former Glee star, who announced she’s expecting her first child last week, got showered with flowers by her husband Zandy Reich, which were shared on social media.

And the couple also couldn’t resist packing on the PDAs in a photo that showed them sharing a passionate kiss as the actress cradled her baby bump.

In the sweet snap, Michele, 33, wore a full-length pink shoulder-less Hale Bob dress, but opted to go shoeless.

Her dark brown tresses were styled long and flowing past the middle of her back with a center part.

Reich kept it casual in brown khaki-style pants, a black button-down shirt and black slip-on shoes.

In a similar photo, they couple lovingly stared into each other’s eyes as the actress continued to cradle her baby bump.

Michele gushed over her bouquet of red roses, writing, ‘From my amazing husband,’ on the Instagram post.

Even her mother, Edith Sarfati, got in on the gesture and bought her daughter a bouquet of white flowers.

‘The best Mother’s Day with the best mother in the world. Love you mom,’ Michele captioned a picture of herself with her mom during their happy day together.

Michele also got a jump on Mother’s Day by spending Saturday with her mother.

They indulged on a red velvet cake ready that was decorated for her mom with icing flowers on the top.

‘Early Mother’s Day Celebration today for my mommy!’ she shared.

The beauty confirmed her pregnancy last weekend with a photo of herself cradling her growing bump with the caption, ‘So grateful,’ along with a yellow heart emoji.

Lea stunned in a flowing blue Hatch maternity dress for the barefoot backyard photo.

The Brunette Bombshell author started dating Reich in July 2017 and were eventually wed in March 2019 in Northern California.