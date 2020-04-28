Lea Michele Just Proved She’s Practically Rachel Berry By Getting Pregnant At The Same Time As Her “Glee” Character
Here’s Lea Michele — singer, actress, and star of the ever-iconic TV show Glee.
But some Gleeks actually made the mind-blowing connection that Lea’s character, Rachel Berry, ALSO was expecting a baby during 2020.
However, in case you don’t exactly remember that Glee episode, here’s a refresher:
During the Glee series finale, the show jumps five years into the future.
And we find out 1.) That Rachel Berry is nominated — and wins — her first Tony Award.
2.) She’s married to Jessie St. James.
And 3.) She’s pregnant!
Now that the Gleeks have heard the good news — and this wild coincidence — they absolutely cannot contain their excitement.
So, here’s to a happy Gleek-tastic coincidence. And to Lea and Zandy, we’re sending you a ton of good vibes, congrats!!!
