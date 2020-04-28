Lea Michele Just Proved She’s Practically Rachel Berry By Getting Pregnant At The Same Time As Her “Glee” Character

The Gleeks are at it again!

Here’s Lea Michele — singer, actress, and star of the ever-iconic TV show Glee.

But some Gleeks actually made the mind-blowing connection that Lea’s character, Rachel Berry, ALSO was expecting a baby during 2020.


Fox / Kevin Mazur / Getty

However, in case you don’t exactly remember that Glee episode, here’s a refresher:

During the Glee series finale, the show jumps five years into the future.


Fox

Glee ended in 2015, so that means the time jump takes place in 2020 aka now.

And we find out 1.) That Rachel Berry is nominated — and wins — her first Tony Award.

2.) She’s married to Jessie St. James.

And 3.) She’s pregnant!


Fox

On the show, she’s a surrogate for Blaine and Kurt, but it still counts!!!

Now that the Gleeks have heard the good news — and this wild coincidence — they absolutely cannot contain their excitement.


E!

Congrats Lea Michele you’re the Gleek of the week for getting pregnant at the same time as Rachel Berry


Fox

lea michele being pregnant at the same time as rachel berry... and i thought she couldn’t be more of a gleek than she already was

lea michele being pregnant at the same time as rachel berry… and i thought she couldn’t be more of a gleek than she already was

lea michele is pregnant the same year rachel berry was.... further proof that it’s unknown where lea michele starts and rachel berry ends

lea michele is pregnant the same year rachel berry was…. further proof that it’s unknown where lea michele starts and rachel berry ends

So, here’s to a happy Gleek-tastic coincidence. And to Lea and Zandy, we’re sending you a ton of good vibes, congrats!!!

