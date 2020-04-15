Lead with Speed: OnePlus Launches OnePlus 8 Series | Iconic MNL

Global mobile technology company OnePlus today launched its newest lineup of premium, flagship smartphones – the OnePlus 8 series – which includes the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8. With a focus on delivering the fastest, smoothest experience for its tech-savvy users, OnePlus is extending its flagship excellence by elevating its signature high refresh rate displays to a blazing 120Hz, raising the industry benchmark again for premium flagship devices.

“The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we have ever created,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “The seamless immersive viewing experience provided by the OnePlus 8 Pro’s industry-leading 120Hz display, and the sleek design and compact form factor of the OnePlus 8, together deliver a burdenless, premium user experience like never before.”

The OnePlus 8 Series is also OnePlus' first full 5G lineup, allowing users to be among the first to enjoy the unprecedented speeds of 5G technology. Following on from the company's first 5G device released last year in Europe, OnePlus is helping usher in the 5G era by being among the first in the industry to release a full line up of 5G devices in 2020.

Since OnePlus was founded in 2013, the company has been making flagship devices that deliver the best Android flagship experience possible to its users. With the launch of its latest flagship products, featuring robust performance, bold designs and an ultra-smooth display, OnePlus aims to further empower consumers across the globe through an enriched digital experience with premium flagship smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the newest addition to OnePlus' ultra-premium flagship lineup. From the industry-leading AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, every aspect was carefully calibrated to meet the needs of the most discerning tech enthusiasts with a refined flagship experience.

120Hz Fluid Display, Boundless Beauty

The OnePlus 8 Pro boasts the industry's most advanced 6.78" QHD+ Fluid Display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Backed by breathtaking, unsurpassed color accuracy and industry-leading 1300 nits peak brightness, the display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution, with 13 records set or matched, more than any other smartphone.

With 120 screen refreshes every second, animations and video playback unfold before you with absolute fluidity. OnePlus’ unique optimization system, OnePlus Smooth Chain, has also added more than 280 enhancements to the display to make every tap, swipe, and transition more precise and responsive than ever.

Thanks to advanced motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC) algorithms, videos can be viewed at an elevated frame rate of up to 120fps with reduced motion blur and crisper clarity.

Robust Performance

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance, professional-quality photography at Gigapixel speeds, desktop-level gaming with ultra-realistic graphics, and intuitive AI experiences. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features a large RAM configuration and dual-stereo speakers to help you handle even the most daunting tasks with ease.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with up to 12GB of cutting-edge LPDDR5 RAM for up to 30% faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20%. Powered by Dolby Atmos®, OnePlus 8 Pro provides immersive sound via the set of booming dual-stereo speakers, and the new haptic vibration engine adds an extra layer of pounding tactility to your entertainment sessions.

Full Camera Kit

With a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, a telephoto lens with 3x hybrid and 30x digital zoom, and a distinctive color filter camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro features the company's first quad-camera system to cater to the needs of even the most demanding photographers and videographers.

The 48 MP main camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro features an advanced Sony IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4″ sensor size, enabling users to capture more light for brighter, clearer photos even under dim light settings. The camera also features advanced technology such as dual native ISO and a 2×2 on-chip lens, making easier than ever to get a perfectly balanced shot.

The 48 MP ultra wide angle lens boasts a sweeping 120-degree field of view with a Sony IMX586 sensor. With the most megapixels in any smartphone ultra wide camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro is able to capture more details than ever before, even in low light.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with more powerful video capability. It is equipped with hybrid image stabilization, combining optical (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for much more stable videos. And with 3-HDR technology, the OnePlus 8 Pro has higher dynamic range, giving backlight shots clearer, more colorful details in both shadows and well-lit areas.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus device with the new and powerful Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution, which can give the 4510mAh battery 50% power in just 30 minutes, making it one of the fastest wireless charging solutions in the industry. Warp Charge 30T, OnePlus’ unique fast-charging solution, can also charge the battery to 50% in just 23 minutes.

Design

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in three color options: Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green. The Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green options sport OnePlus’ new generation of matte-frosted glass with a higher degree of haze, giving it an unprecedented smooth and fine texture.

OnePlus 8

With a polished design, vibrant display, and 5G connectivity, the OnePlus 8 is the company’s newest compact flagship device.

90 Hz Fluid Display

The OnePlus 8’s spacious 6.55” Fluid Display delivers a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing and an improved response time for snappy touch feedback. And with a color accuracy rating of JNCD 0.4, it ensures that every last detail appears natural and true to life.

With its cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, the OnePlus 8 is ideal for immersive movies, action-packed games, and powerful productivity. Thanks to HDR 10 and 10+ support, photos and videos are sharper and more vibrant. The OnePlus 8 also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate, setting or matching 10 of their performance records.

Camera

The OnePlus 8’s versatile camera system consists of three powerful cameras to capture every moment in splendid detail. The main camera features Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor for capturing images with superior clarity. With a Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor, which processes four times more pixels than before, the OnePlus 8 can take even clearer shots with advanced image processing like HDR.

Completing the camera setup is a 16MP ultra -wide angle lens with a 116-degree expansive view to easily fit sweeping landscapes into the frame for a striking panoramic effect.

Performance

The OnePlus 8 is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity. With up to 12GB of boosted RAM, OnePlus 8 users will be able to experience more powerful gaming and snappier multitasking. It also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage for among the fastest storage speed in the industry.

Warp Charge 30T

The OnePlus 8 boasts an upgraded 4300mAh battery, providing 13% more battery life to keep the device energized throughout the day. Warp Charge 30T charges the battery quickly, taking it to 50% in just about 22 minutes, and it charges almost just as fast even when using the phone.

Design

Weighing only 180 grams and just 8mm thick, the OnePlus 8 is one of the most compact and lightweight 5G phones in the industry.

Similar to its Pro counterpart, the OnePlus 8 comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green, as well as a brand new color variant—Interstellar Glow.

OxygenOS

OxygenOS on the OnePlus 8 series pairs the seamless Android experience offered by OnePlus with more refined visuals and usability enhancements. The new system features a host of updates, whether it’s system icons, dynamic wallpapers, or other powerful new features in Android 10.

OxygenOS features a “Dark Theme 2.0” tailored for OnePlus devices and optimized to be compatible with even more apps. And inspired by the minimalist OnePlus design language, new dynamic wallpapers subtly shift color tones based on current outdoor temperature conditions.

Alongside the launch, OnePlus also announced its partnership with Google to offer Google One, Google's signature membership program, which provides expanded storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos and automatic phone backup. With Google One, users will be able to keep their photos, contacts and more safe within the cloud. All OnePlus 8 Series users can enjoy a three-month free trial of 100GB of cloud storage, while owners of existing OnePlus devices are eligible for a one-month free trial.

The OnePlus 8 series is also built to provide hands-free and push-to-talk access to Alexa. Just download the Alexa app, complete setup, and ask to make phone calls, open apps (for U.S. and India users), control smart home devices, access the library of Alexa skills, and more. In the coming months, OnePlus will launch new capabilities that let customers use Alexa to start a Zen Mode session and cast their phones to TVs. Amazon and OnePlus are committed to providing customer choice and flexibility to interact with multiple voice services, which is possible with the OnePlus 8 series.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 8 flagship series is COMING SOON at Digital Walker stores and OnePlus Philippines Lazada and Shopee pages.

For updates and announcements visit OnePlus PH Facebook page

Bullet Wireless Z

Bullets Wireless Z is OnePlus’ new take on the popular wireless earphones designed to satisfy musical cravings and simplify the listening experience. With a quick 10-minute charge, these lightweight and compact earbuds provide music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life. They come in multiple colors options: black, blue, mint and oat.

Bullets Wireless Z will be made available at Digital Walker stores and Digital Walker Lazada and Shopee pages.

*Announcement on product availability will be announced on Digital Walker social media pages.