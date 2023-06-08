Leading Web3 app, Chingari Breaks into India's Top 10 Grossing Social Apps on App Store by Revenue

Six months ago Chingari was ranked outside 200 on App Store

Under the Gari Mining program, creators and users are rewarded with GARI tokens as incentives

BENGALURU, India, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — World’s leading Web3 short video app, Chingari has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a place in the top 10 grossing apps by revenue on the App Store in India. The home-grown app accomplished this feat in the last week of May in the social free apps segment. Additionally, the app has entered into the top 10 free social apps category on the App Store.

This accomplishment highlights Chingari’s growing influence and dominance in the highly competitive market. With its innovative features like Chingari Live, GARI Mining, Audio Rooms, user-friendly interface, and diverse short video content, Chingari has consistently delivered an exceptional user experience. Chingari clocked revenue of $ 10 million in the financial year 2022-23 and is expected to generate $ 25 million in revenue for the next financial year.

Just six months ago, Chingari was ranked outside the top 200 apps on the App Store. Since then, the platform has experienced exponential growth to achieve its current standing. One of the key factors contributing to its rise is the recent launch of the Chingari Live feature, allowing creators to showcase their talents, while users can interact with their favorite celebrities and content creators in real time.

Chingari being a Web3 app not only rewards creators but also the users for engaging on the app in the form of GARI, the native crypto tokens under the GARI Mining program, making it the only social app in the world to offer such incentives. Chingari has distributed rewards worth INR 8 crore to its users and creators since the launch of the mining program last year.

With its availability in 174 countries on the App Store, Chingari, the Indian app, has truly solidified its position as a global app, showcasing its widespread popularity and reach across the globe.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari said, “As Chingari gains tremendous popularity, it is evident that users are finding true value in our app. Our mission is to empower individuals and provide them with a platform that not only entertains but also rewards their active participation. We remain dedicated to enhancing user experiences, introducing new features, and expanding its global reach.”

About Chingari:

Chingari, powered by GARI is the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app. Chingari’s eclectic platform entertains 175M+ users across, and witnesses videos in 15+ languages. Chingari has more than 5 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). The app has been downloaded more than 175 million times and is amongst the top 20 most downloaded apps worldwide on Google Play. Over 200 million videos are being watched on the app on a daily basis.

About GARI Social Token:

GARI token is the World’s biggest social token. Chingari’s native token, GARI enables short-form video creators to monetize their content on the Blockchain. GARI token has received great enthusiasm from the community with almost 2.8 million GARI holders in a record time of just a year from launch. GARI token is amongst the top 2 Projects on the Solana blockchain in terms of the number of holders.

For more information, contact –

Ashish Shukla, Communications Lead, Chingari

Email – ashish@chingari.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096582/Chingari_App_Ranking.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/leading-web3-app-chingari-breaks-into-indias-top-10-grossing-social-apps-on-app-store-by-revenue-301845925.html

