Leah Messer: Is She Still Involved With That Creepy Cult?!
Back in October of 2019, a rumor that Leah Messer had joined a cult began to make it’s way across the social media landscape.
At first, it seemed too ridiculous to be true, but eventually, the reports were confirmed by a reliable source — Leah herself.
First, she took to Twitter and started trying to convince A-list celebrities to join Mastery in Transformational Training.
Next, Leah started trying to recruit regular folks — Teen Mom 2 fans, many of them single moms, who expressed fear about writing huge checks to an organization they’d never heard of before.
That’s when Kailyn Lowry stepped in and prevented her friend from doing any further damage.
Now we have new information on Leah’s level of involvement with MITT.
And it seems there’s some good news and some bad news …
Hot Messer
Last year, Leah Messer joined the Mastery in Transformational Training, an organization that’s been described by many as a cult.
Member For Life?
Is she still involved with the shady organization? Well, yes and no …
Going Hard
Leah joined the organization in October of 2019, and right from the get-go, she was a VERY enthusiastic participant.
Aiming High
She started off by trying to recruit A-listers like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Madonna. Needless to say, that didn’t quite pan out for her.
Changing Strategies
Leah eventually came to terms with the fact that no celebs would be taking the bait … and that’s when things really took a dark turn.
The Hard Sell
A woman named Rachel Chitwood came forward with screenshots of a conversation in which Leah encouraged her to set aside her misgivings and write a check to the MITT.
To the Rescue
Kailyn Lowry caught wind of the conversation and intervened, cautioning Chitwood not to get involved with MITT, an organization that Lowry described as a cult.
Testing Their Bond
Amazingly, Kail and Leah’s friendship survived that debacle. As for Leah’s relationship with the MITT, well … that’s a different story.
Trusting the Process
MITT recruits join classes with other newcomers. When they graduate, they become coaches and help to recruit and train others.
Spilling the Tea
MITT coach Braxton Amundson was in Leah’s class, and he recently spoke with UK newspaper The Sun about Messer’s current involvement in the program.
The Graduate
“Our team graduated in February so neither of us are currently active. The course is four months long from start to finish,” Amundson told the paper.
Still Close
Amundson stated that all of the members of his class have decided to “stay connected,” including Leah.
Keeping It Casual
“But we don’t have regular meetings anymore,” he added. “At this point, we’re just friends.”
Reading Between the Lines
The Sun interpreted Amundson’s comments to mean that Leah is “no longer involved” in the MITT.
Wild Guess
The paper also speculated that Leah’s decision to step away from the organization is a result of her “fall out with Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.”
Misinterpretation
However, there’s nothing in Amundson’s remarks that indicates either of those things.
Quite the Opposite
If anything, he seems to be saying she’s still involved in the organization and continues to think highly of it.
Moment of Reflection
Still, we imagine Lowry’s comments did cause Leah to think twice about her level of involvement.
The Truth Hurts
“Unfortunately those programs target weak people who can be manipulated,” Kail wrote to Chitwood at one point.
First-Time Author
The latest news on Leah’s MITT involvement comes just weeks ahead of the release of her debut memoir.
The Low Point
In the book, Leah admits for the first time that she was addicted to prescription pills and often high while filming Teen Mom 2.
Rock Bottom
“I start to realize something is really wrong with me when one of the executive producers tells me that I couldn’t keep my eyes open on camera,” she writes.
Scary Stuff
“The crazy thing is, I didn’t even know I was that out of it when they were filming,” she continues.
The Good News
Leah says she eventually sought treatment with the help of MTV producers, and she’s been sober for nearly five years.
The Bad News
Unfortunately, cult-like organizations love to prey on individuals that they see as vulnerable, such as former addicts.
Stay Sharp
Here’s hoping that if she decides to continue her involvement with MITT, Leah also listens to advice from friends and loved ones who have her best interests at heart.