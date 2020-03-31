Leah Messer Teases Memoir, Reveals History of Sexual/Physical Abuse



Leah Messer has gotten very candid about something very personal.



And, unfortunately for the Teen Mom 2 star, something very upsetting.



During an Instagram Q&A late last week, Messer promoted her upcoming memoir (“Hope, Grace & Faith”) by delving into how she was abused as a child — and how that has affected her life ever since.



Leah explained in this chat how the “decisions” she’s made throughout her life — some of which has generated a great deal of backlash — will “make sense” to fans once they read the book.



“They’ll understand the childhood drama and co-dependency in relationships,” Messer told viewers, adding:



“Everything I endured in my childhood from sexual abuse to physical abuse was probably the hardest thing.”



Messer is the mother of twin girls Aleeah and Aliannah.



The latter, who is now 10 years old, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 2014, just a year after half-sister Adalynn was born.



The MTV personality also has two baby daddies, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, the latter of whom she gets along with well and about whom there are often rumors of a romantic reconciliation.



This Q&A, meanwhile, did not mark first time Messger has opened up about her childhood abuse.



It’s also worth noting that she did not name her perpetrator.



During the Instagram Q&A session, though, Leah spoke at length about her biological father and his issues with substance abuse.



“With the opioid epidemic we are facing today, my dad always ties into that,” she said.



“I started doing my own research on when my dad started struggling with addiction and why he struggled with addiction.”



And what did she discover?



“Come to find out in between 1995 and 1997 they started prescribing oxycodone,” Messer explained to fans.



“It was a highly addictive drug they swore wasn’t an addictive drug. My father broke his neck and back working on bridges in West Virginia.



“From there he went to some doctor for worker’s comp. That’s how my dad became addicted to the medication and still is to this day.”



Gary Lee Miller was arrested in 2011 for possessing painkillers that were not prescribed to him.



In August of 2017, Leah revealed on social media that her dad had reached out to her for the first time in a long time.



Messer herself has also struggled with substance abuse.



On Teen Mom 2, ex-husband Corey accused her of drug use when she was caught on camera slurring her words and falling asleep mid-sentence in various scenes.



She checked into rehab in June of 2015, although she denied drug abuse rumors at the time.



As for how she plans to help others such as her dad?



Messer revealed she is helping to “provide treatment facilities in West Virginia,” adding:



“Whatever I have to do to do that, I will do. I’ve been there. I went through it. I’ve done it.”



The reality star also said on Instagram the adversity she faced as a child has helped her “thrive” now.



“I’m giving my daughters the life I always wish I had,” she concluded.



Messer’s book will be available to purchase on May 5.



Will you read it?