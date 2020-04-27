Leandro Barbosa’s Family Grew During the Pandemic

Minas played its last game on March 14, securing a road win over Corinthians Paulista inside a steamy arena in a game without fans, with Barbosa managing just 10 points in conditions that he said left him dehydrated. Before tipoff, he had lobbied team officials to push for the league, Novo Basquete Brasil, to suspend play. Minas’s March 16 game against Pinheiros was indeed postponed, but he began suffering from a blast of pain at “a point in the middle of the head” the next day. The discomfort led Barbosa to fear the worst.