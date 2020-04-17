LeAnn Rimes is hoping to help foster connection with meditation and music

Posted on by



(CNN)LeAnn Rimes is giving back the best way she knows how, through music and mediation during this global health crisis.

“When I turned 30 I checked myself into a mental health facility for anxiety and depression because it was so severe and since then I’ve been on my own journey of spirituality and what that means to me,” she told CNN in a recent interview. “During this time there are so many people kind of searching and reaching and trying to find things to help them manage their stress and anxiety during this time. I have a whole tool box full of things that I’ve learned.”

The singer, 37, who became a household name at the age of 13 with her hit single, “Blue,” is leading her followers through spiritual Instagram Live sessions every Sunday.

“[I’m] just opening space to be with people for them to speak about what’s going on in their lives, even if just over Instagram we are still connecting and trying to build communities,” she said. “We are in desperate need of community right now.”

Along with guided meditation, she’s also sharing her music. She released her song, “There Will Be A Better Day” last month.

View this post on Instagram

Hello beautiful souls! I want to take a moment and acknowledge the heaviness of the times we are in. We are all hurting, scared and struggling in our own ways. I want you all to know that whatever your experience, whatever you are going through, I honor your heart and your experience, you are seen and witnessed. We are in this together and we will uplift one another and come out stronger than ever. I want to express enormous amounts of gratitude to our essential needs workers. Health care and public health workers, law enforcement, public safety and first responders, food and agriculture workers, pharmacies, energy employees, waste and water employees, transportation and logistics workers, communications and information technology workers, critical manufacturing, hazardous material workers, financial services, chemical workers, defense industrial base workers and our national guard and military. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. I also want to express my deepest condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one due to this pandemic. I can only imagine the weight on your heart. You are held in our prayers. Everyone, let’s continue to do our part to help our essential care workers by staying in and staying safe. Our sacrifice is minimal compared to those on the frontlines that are risking their lives to keep us well. During this time of reflection, I wanted to share some footage from a recent studio session. The track is titled ‘There Will Be A Better Day’, some of you might recognize this from my Christmas tour. Music has supported my heart in many a dark time, yours too, I’m sure. It helps crack our heart open, helps us feel into the depths where we may be unwilling to go without its melodic embrace to keep us held and safe. Music is a gift, a gift that I have been blessed with and a gift that I know, in moments like these I am meant to be sharing in order to hold those who need to be held. Right now we all need a little light and stillness in our hearts and I hope the lyrics in this song inspire you to let them in. There WILL be a better day and I am holding you til we get there and for as long as I am blessed to have a voice to share. I LovE you.

A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on

“The lyrics to that song, ‘Take our sorrows/take our tears/heaven’s not so far from here/though we struggle/still we pray/there will be a better day.’ I cry just saying it, I mean that’s what we’re all hoping for in this moment in time,” Rimes said. “We know it’s around the corner, we just don’t know when. But there is one around the corner and I think that hope is something … that I’m wanting to put out into the world.”

Rimes, is currently quarantining at home with her husband Eddie Cibrian in Los Angeles, and hopes this is a time for everyone to refocus.

“It’s a great time for reflection. It’s a great time to better take care of our own bodies, our own heart and then we come out of this hopefully being able to connect on a completely different level,” she added. “There is so much tragedy within this but at the same time there are gifts. We might not be able to see them right now.”





Source link