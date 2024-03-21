Leap hires Craig Jones as new Head of FinTech!

COLUMBIA, Md., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leap, the Baltimore-based home improvement SaaS firm, announces today that Craig Jones, former VP of Operations and Strategic Product Launch at SoFi, has been named Head of FinTech for the organization.

“We’re excited for Craig to join the team,” said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. “We believe as the home improvement lending landscape grows more complex, Leap is in a unique position to help contractors further optimize lending approvals and improve their employees’ and customers’ experience.”

With over 25 years of pioneering experience at the intersection of finance and technology, Jones joins Leap from prestigious roles at Greenwood, SoFi and Advanta. As VP of Operations and Strategic Product Launch at SoFi, he delivered optimization across multiple business units and technology advancement, including spearheading the launch of products like SoFi’s credit card program and building the controlled ecosystems for SoFi Money. His recent leadership at Greenwood as Head of Product & Operations strengthened engineering and operational infrastructure, fueling exponential growth and successful fundraising endeavors.

In his new position at Leap, Jones is poised to revolutionize Leap’s embedded finance program and unlock explosive revenue growth. By fine-tuning Leap’s current offerings, forging strategic alliances, and spearheading innovative product development, he will ensure that every user experience transcends expectations. With a relentless focus on customer-centric solutions, Jones will empower users to navigate financial landscapes with confidence, solidifying our position as industry pioneers.

Welcome to the Leap Team!

CONTACT:

Spencer Rule

VP of Marketing

Leap

srule@leaptodigital.com

844-451-8877

Leap is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) company dedicated to revolutionizing the roofing and home improvement industries. Our comprehensive suite of software solutions was built by industry experts to empower users to excel and “Be The Professional.” From streamlined job and project management to advanced home selling tools, Leap equips businesses with the technology needed to thrive in today’s competitive home improvement market.

For more information, visit our website.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leap-hires-craig-jones-as-new-head-of-fintech-302094271.html

SOURCE Leap, LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

