Learn about Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and more with this $20 course bundle

Even if you have no experience, the five-course Raspberry Pi and Arduino boot camp will help you get started learning about programming and robotics. It’s designed for complete beginners and walks you through Robot Operating System (ROS) basics first and foremost so that you can create powerful and scalable robot applications. Then you can apply those skills in the Raspberry Pi For Beginners and Arduino for Beginners courses. Each course is hands-on and takes you step by step through the basics of your first projects.

Ideal for budding makers, robotics engineers, and DIY tinkerers of all ages, these courses will show you how you can create and control your very own devices, even if you’ve never typed a line of code. There are 43 hours of content in total, and you can work through it all on your own schedule.

Each course is taught by Edouard Renard, a software engineer and robotics entrepreneur with an impressive 4.2 out of 5 instructor rating from previous students.

This training bundle is valued at $995, but for a limited time, you can virtually enroll and enjoy lifetime access for just $19.99. That’s just $4 per course.