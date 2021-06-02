Learn about investing of all sorts with this course bundle on sale

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Want to make money from trading cryptocurrency? Grab this Stock and Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle on sale for $20 as of May 31.

If you want to learn more about investing, your weird uncle ranting about GameStop stock and Bitcoin when he’s had a few too many doesn’t really cut it. Get more reliable information from this comprehensive Stock and Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle, which is on sale for $20 for a limited time.

Packed with 11 courses and nearly 55 hours of content, this bundle is great for novices and will help answer your most basic questions about investing without judgement — whether you’re interested in the stock market, cryptocurrency, real estate, or all three.

In one of the courses, a three-hour cryptocurrency beginner’s guide, you’ll learn the exact system the instructor, Jerry Banfield, uses to decide which altcoins to trust. Banfield is an entrepreneur, YouTube content creator, and Facebook gamer who’s earned millions from Bitcoin.

Besides Banfield, the instructors include Justin O’Brien, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, and Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor and former Goldman Sachs employee who’s taught over a million students on Udemy alone, among others.

This complete bundle is valued at over $1,800 when courses are priced separately, but during this Memorial Day price drop, you can score all 11 courses for just $20.