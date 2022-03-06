Learn about the freelancer lifestyle before diving in with this $29 course bundle

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Many people love the idea of a freelancer lifestyle, but don’t know what steps to take to make the change. Others think they love the idea of a freelancer lifestyle, but don’t know the work and dedication it requires. This All-In-One Freelancer and Side Hustle Bundle can help you understand what it takes before diving in — and it’s on sale for a limited time.

Right now, you can sign up for this eight-course freelancer guide for only $29. It includes 11 hours of content on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr, tools like Photoshop and Instagram, and essential concepts and techniques you’ll need to market yourself as a freelancer.

You’ll learn from folks who have lived the freelance lifestyle for years, like Bruno Padilha, Abdullah Yildiz, Sorin Constantin, and more. They’ll teach you specific ways to get noticed when you’re just starting out, like the elements of a five-star Upwork profile. You’ll learn how to write a compelling description, set your hourly rate, write effective proposals, and even choose the right job title to help you stand out from competitors. You’ll also get to know Fiverr, the marketplace, and figure out how to make hot selling gigs, build your rep, and start making money.

One of the most essential parts of freelancing, particularly when you’re starting out, is having the ability to sell yourself. After all, you are the product in this scenario. You’ll learn the three-step sales process for high-ticket projects, the four pillars of sales, and the seven bulletproof sales techniques Padilha has used in his decade plus of freelancing.

Other courses focus on specific ways you can earn money as a freelancer or side hustler, like Instagram marketing, NFTs, and graphic design. Building up a wide array of skills, whether you decide to take the plunge into freelancing or not, is never a bad idea.

