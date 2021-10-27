Learn American Sign Language for under $35 in this full course offering

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

If you’re expressive and like getting straight to the point, you’ll love American Sign Language. Being direct is required when it comes to mastering this beautiful language, and once you understand how sentences are formed, you’ll be unstoppable. If you’ve always wanted to learn ASL — whether for a job or communicating with loved ones — it’s easier than ever, thanks to this 2022 Learn to Sign Bundle on sale.

You don’t have to know anything about sign language to get started. The first lesson covers the absolute basics: ABCs and learning how to fingerspell. Once you’ve mastered that, you can move on to the course that teaches over 120 basic signs so you can start practicing introductions, greetings, and more.

You’ll learn hundreds of words in the first few courses, then figure out how to put them together into common phrases and statements. Remember: Your expression is just as important as the sign you’re making with your fingers. As you move through the courses, you’ll be tested with multiple-choice quizzes to make sure you’re on track, or if there’s anything you need to go back and study again.

Each course in the bundle is taught by Michael Honkanen of Able Lingo, who boasts a nearly-perfect 4.8 out of 5 stars as an instructor. Honkanen is a former police officer and federal investigator who used his skills as an ASL interpreter to communicate with witnesses, victims, and perpetrators.

The 2022 Learn to Sign Bundle is a $3,200 value since it includes 16 courses and over 1,700 lessons that will take you from beginner to master. Plus, you can learn each course at your own pace, since you’ll get lifetime access to the entire course load. For a limited time, however, you can sign up for only $34.99 — just over $2 per course.