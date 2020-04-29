Learn from the World’s Greatest Teachers on MasterClass While You’re in Quarantine!

Looking for something fun to do while in quarantine? How about take classes from some of the world’s greatest teachers?!

MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best and the company is offering lessons from 80+ world-class instructors.

You can learn acting from Oscar winners like Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson, filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, singing from Christina Aguilera, tennis from Serena Williams, cooking from Gordon Ramsay, creativity and leadership from Anna Wintour, ballet technique from Misty Copeland, and business strategy from Disney’s Bob Iger.

Each class includes around 20 video lessons that are 10 minutes long on average, along with an in-depth workbook.

Right now, you can buy an annual membership to MasterClass that gives you access to every teacher’s lessons. For $180, you’ll get a membership, and you’ll also get to gift a membership to someone for free. This could be a perfect Mother’s Day present!

Go to MasterClass.com right now to check it out and start learning.