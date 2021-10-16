Learn how to get more followers with this social media marketing masterclass

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Become internet savvy with the Social Media Marketing Growth Master Class Bundle, on sale for $39.99 as of Oct.14 — that’s a 98% discount.

If you’ve struggled with marketing yourself on social media, or just want to learn the ins and outs of top social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, this collection of courses will teach you everything you need to know — all for less than $3 per course.

With the Social Media Marketing Growth Masterclass, you’ll tackle key strategies and insights to hone your personal brand on the internet. You’ll kick things off with learning how to grow your YouTube and TikTok channels to gain subscribers, increase views, and more. Gain insight from pros who have made it work, discover just how to get your videos pushed to the top of search results and hashtag results to get more views fast. Even if you’ve never used these social media platforms before, you can still become an expert by the end of the course.

Then you’ll move on to making social media work for you and potential employers with a crash course on how to create a professional LinkedIn profile and how to use LinkedIn marketing. The rest of the courses cover topics like writing press releases, selling on Facebook Marketplace, influencer marketing, keeping up a content calendar, and much more.

Each course is taught Alex Genadinik, a business coach and entrepreneur who is a three-time best-selling Amazon author and certified SEO expert. With a 4.5 out of 5-star instructor rating from his students, you can bet his teaching style is concise, engaging, and insightful.

This social media marketing master class is a $3,000 value since you gain lifetime access to over 320 lessons and 15 courses. But now, for a limited time, you can save hundreds and get started growing your personal brand for just $39.99. Learn how to turn those followers into cash money.