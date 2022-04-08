Learn the ins and outs of operating Oracle Primavera for just $15

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of April 5, the Complete Oracle Primavera P6 Software Training Bundle costs just $15, which is a whopping 96% off its value of $400.

Getting access to new management software is great and all until you realize you’re just using it for the bare-minimum features it offers. Dive into everything that the Oracle Primavera software management system has to offer with this quick, two-course bundle that breaks down all the essentials you should know. For a limited time, the courses are on sale for 96% off.

This bundle includes two courses and over 27 lessons on Oracle Primavera P6 Professional. The first course breaks down how to create project activities under each WBS element, how to create work break down structures, and how to create and assign resources in a project schedule. It includes two lectures and one hour of content that you can access 24/7.

The next course includes the complete software training breakdown for beginners. It’s for anyone who wants to learn the basic features and fundamentals of the program to use and create project schedules more efficiently. Plus, you’ll even learn how to troubleshoot issues before they begin.

Both courses are taught by Basharat Bhatti, who holds a master’s degree in strategic project management and has more than 15 years of experience managing Fortune 500 companies. He has a deep knowledge of what you need to operate a business and exactly how to use Oracle Primavera to be as efficient as possible when managing a large team.

Each of these courses is valued at $200, but you can sign up for both for just $15 for a limited time and enjoy unlimited lifetime access to learn at your own pace and on your own time.

Prices subject to change.