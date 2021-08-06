Learn to code: Best free online Python course on Udemy (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Automate the Boring Stuff with Python Programming course is free on Udemy with the code AUG2020FREE.

You hear a lot of talk about the benefits of learning to code, but what are the specifics? Take Python, for example. What can you do with an understanding of Python?

Well, you could automate tasks on your computer by writing simple Python programs, programmatically generate and update Excel spreadsheets, parse PDFs and Word documents, crawl websites and pull information from online sources, or write programs that send out email notifications. Basically, Python could seriously boost your productivity.

There are plenty of online coding courses out there, but they don’t tend to come cheap. That’s why you need a voucher code. The Automate the Boring Stuff with Python Programming course is free on Udemy with the code AUG2020FREE, instead of the usual £49.99 list price.

This course includes 9.5 hours of on-demand video, 95 downloadable resources, and full lifetime access. You even get a certificate of completion to stick on your fridge.

Boost your productivity with this free online course on Python.

