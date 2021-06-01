Learn to DJ with this electronic music production bundle

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Aanyone is capable of creating an EDM hit. And with the music industry’s unrelenting obsession with electronic music, now could really be the moment to make a name for yourself. And since you have all the tools you need to rival the pros right at your fingertips, why not give it a shot? The only thing you’re missing is the guidance from this Complete EDM Production Bundle.

Led by music industry professionals J. Anthony Allen and Chester Sky, this bundle features seven courses and over 200 lessons in everything from basic audio concepts (waveforms, frequency spectrum, etc.) and how MIDI works, to popular music production software and the beauty and power of music theory. And you won’t just read about how things work, either. These courses are interactive, so you’ll actually create your own tracks, analyse tracks from artists like Daft Punk and Avicii (RIP), create vocal chopping effects, layer vocals with backing vocals, harmonies and instruments, and more.

With exception of one masterclass led by Sky, a music producer, composer, and filmmaker, the bulk of the courses are taught by J. Anthony Allen, Ph.D. in Music and Ableton-certified instructor. Allen has been teaching private lessons since he was just 15 years old and has experience in everything from composing and producing to DJing and songwriting. With more than 150,000 students, he’s also managed to maintain a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, which is pretty dang impressive.

Worth well more than £900, you can enroll in this Complete EDM Production Bundle and start making some sick beats of your own for just £14.10.