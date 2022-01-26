Learn to navigate TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more with this digital marketing training

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 22, the 2022 All-In-One Digital Marketing Certification Super Bundle — worth $2,400 — is on sale for $39.99. That’s savings of 98%.

Not to be a buzzkill, but that marketing course you took in college a few (or more) years back is pretty much obsolete in today’s landscape. Thanks to social media, digital marketing is changing by the minute. And none of us have the money to sign up for college courses with every little change. Fortunately, that’s why online courses exist — and this 2022 All-in-One Digital Marketing Course Bundle can get you up to date with a dozen.

This digital marketing collection includes 12 courses on social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat, and Instagram, the email marketing platform MailChimp, general topics like copywriting and SEO, and more current topics like NFTs. Considering NFTs weren’t in the mainstream until 2021, there’s very minimal chance your college course covered them.

Your instructors include network marketing pro, Sorin Constantin, digital transformation expert and founder of OMG-Mastermind, Kareem Moss, communications and marketing pro and co-founder of The Good Growth Academy, Giorgio Burlini, and more. Each is rated 4 out of 5 stars and up and teaches through hands-on activities. You’ll build a copywriting portfolio, set up a TikTok account and create your first TikTok, set up your first Facebook Ad, and develop your own Sponsored Lens on Snapchat.

If you just need to catch up on the latest SEO and copywriting tools, there are courses dedicated to each of those. If you want to dive deeper into interactive marketing platforms, like YouTube videos or even podcasting, there are courses for those as well.

Whether you’re trying to reach more customers online, expand your brand message, or simply get up to date on the latest digital marketing techniques, check out the 2022 All-In-One Digital Marketing Certification Super Bundle. For a limited time, it’s on sale for just $39.99 — that’s just $3.33 per course.

Prices subject to change.